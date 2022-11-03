Years ago I picked up some extra money by shooting weddings — with a camera, of course.
Two friends were getting married and asked me to photograph their wedding. The ceremony was held in a beautiful older home, providing some great settings for photos. This was a second marriage for both parties and the plans were for a simple ceremony with close friends and relatives.
I arrived early to find the chaos that reigns in the hours and minutes directly before a wedding ceremony. Friends of the couple were preparing goodies for the reception, so I hung out in the kitchen where I noticed a middle-aged woman chain-smoking cigarettes and belting down mixed drinks. I had no idea who she was.
When the bride and groom were ready, I shot the formal photos and then went back to the kitchen to wait for the ceremony. Some time later I heard the bride ask if anyone had seen the minister. I had seen no one who looked like a minister.
Finally, someone announced that the minister was ready. I got into position to begin shooting and who should walk to the front of the room but the middle-aged woman I had observed puffing smokes and tossing back cocktails. She performed a lovely ceremony and the evening proceeded nicely.
Having been raised in a conservative church where tobacco, alcohol and female ministers were all taboo, I was surprised to learn this woman was a member of the clergy. During the evening, however, I overheard several people discuss how much they loved her and what a wonderful job she did for their church.
Over the years I’ve met a number of pastors and count several as close friends. The woman who officiated at my friends’ wedding reminded me that clergypersons come in different shapes, sizes, personalities, genders and doctrines. What they have in common is that they have a difficult job.
So difficult is the job of a pastor, the church is losing clergy in increasing numbers. As of March 2022, the percentage of pastors who have considered quitting full-time ministry within the past year sits at 42 percent. This is according to barna.com, a national research firm. Barna’s report indicated the 42 percent figure is up 13 percentage points from January 2021.
The barna.com report stated that 56 percent of those pastors who have considered quitting full-time ministry say “the immense stress of the job” is one of their reasons. In addition, 43 percent said “I feel lonely and isolated” and 38 percent named “current political divisions” as reasons why they have considered leaving the ministry.
Other reasons pastors gave for their discouragement include “I am unhappy with the effect this role has had on my family” and “My vision for the church conflicts with the church’s direction.”
The statistic that saddens me most is that 21 percent — one out of five pastors — said, “I don’t feel respected by the congregants.” Not so long ago members of the clergy were among the most respected members of a community.
With so many problems, why do pastors remain in the ministry? An older pastor posted on another website, “Obedience to the call of God has kept me faithful to my assignment. Through the struggles and the victories I press toward the mark, knowing that one day I will stand before the Lord and give an account of my life and ministry. The call will keep you.”
Every day of the year tens of thousands of dedicated clergymen and women serve their congregations despite the problems because of the strong calling they feel to the ministry. Certainly, some congregations are easier on their pastors than others, but many pastors face challenges in fulfilling their commitment to their calling.
Something many pastors don’t experience often enough is hearing a simple, heartfelt “thank you.” October is Pastor Appreciation Month and now is an especially good time to give your pastor, priest or rabbi a hug or a handshake and say “thanks.”
One more thing: taking your pastor out for lunch or for a cup of coffee (or an ice cream sundae) would amplify your “thank you.”