Years ago I picked up some extra money by shooting weddings — with a camera, of course.

Two friends were getting married and asked me to photograph their wedding. The ceremony was held in a beautiful older home, providing some great settings for photos. This was a second marriage for both parties and the plans were for a simple ceremony with close friends and relatives.

