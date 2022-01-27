ALBURNETTJan-20 Alburnett vs. Midland (63-18)
The Pirates hosted Midland and North Linn on Jan. 20 taking both duals easily. Going into the week they were looking forward to the potential matchup against MFL-MarMac but they had to back out due to illness within the program.
Against Midland, Blaine McGraw got the pin at 126 in 1:59. Brody Neighbor followed with a fall in only :58 seconds and Shayden Washburn pinned his opponent in 3:06. At 160 Carson Klostermann earned a 10-6 decision. Josiah Redel, Rowdy Neighbor Dawson Becker, Preston Klostermann, Gunnar Keeney and Luke Schneider received byes.
Alburnett vs. North Linn (58-18)
Alburnett wrapped up their night with a dominating 58-18 win over rival North Linn. In the most anticipated match of the evening with two state qualifiers facing off, Neighbor made easy work of North Linn’s Baumgartner with a 14-1 major decision win. Also receiving wins was Reece Klostermann at 160 with a fall over Austin McMahon in 3:20.
Neighbor commented on his match against Baumgartner, “I have a lot of respect for Blaine because I know he is a good wrestler. I just went out and wrestled. I had a lot of confidence in myself going into the match.”
“I felt that Thursday night we wrestled really well, we are seeing more application of techniques we work on in practice as well as the mindsets we preach on a daily basis. I have seen it from all of our wrestlers, but at different times.” said head coach Clayton Rush. “It’s something that has to be a consistent showing every time they step on the competition mat.”
Jan-22 Pirate Invite
Alburnett held their annual Pirate Invite on Saturday taking home a nice second place finish behind Notre Dame-Burlington. The Pirates had six wrestlers make the finals crowning three champs with all their wrestlers placing in the top six.
The day was highlighted by three of their wrestlers earning their 100th win as a Pirate in Blaine McGraw, Brody Neighbor and Carson Klostermann.
At 106 Rowdy Neighbor placed third going 3-2 on the day. His three losses came to top ranked kids in his weight class in Brock Morris from Cascade and Carter West of Notre Dame-Burlington. Becker was runner-up at 113 going 4-1 on the day including three falls.
At 120 Preston Klostermann took home the top spot dominating the bracket with five falls in five matches. McGraw at 126 followed him with the title which also included 4/4 in pins with his fastest in only :21 seconds.
Brody Neighbor at 132 placed second going 3-2 on the day with two falls and two majors. In his final round match, he defeated Trevor Freiburger of Cascade by a 12-1 major decision, not a bad way to end his day. The win also earned him his 100th win. Shayden Washburn placed fourth at 138.
Carson Klostermann continues to have an outstanding season placing first. Carson had three falls and a medical forfeit in his final match of the day. At 160, Gunnar Keeney was runner-up going 4-5 on the day. He started off with four falls before losing to Isaiah Felton of Notre Dame-Burlington in the round five match.
Reece Klostermann placed third at 160, River Williams placed fifth at 170, Luke Schneider was sixth at 182, Nash Hamilton also took sixth at 195 and at 285 Josiah Redel placed fourth.
Following the invite coach Rush commented on the day’s action, “Our big shining moment was when we had three of our wrestlers reach 100 career wins. It was awesome for them to have done this all on the same day while Preston Klostermann wrestled five matches all ending in a pin. He really showed a different level, a great way to move forward into the postseason.”
CENTER POINT-URBANAJan-20 at South Tama
The CPU wrestling team traveled to South Tama on Thursday for a tri-dual with Williamsburg. They fell in both duals but wrestled tough in both.
South Tama County vs. Center Point-Urbana (18-61)
Collin Hoskins started off the night for the Pointers at 282 with a fall in 1:38. At 206 Cael Steinkamp pinned Cale Graff in 2:36. Ryan Barth at 145 rounded out the wins in the dual for CPU with a fall in only :29 seconds over Keinzer Jaenette earning him the fastest pin of the night.
Center Point-Urbana vs. Williamsburg (15-60)
Teegan Fuessley got the Pointers on the scoreboard at 120 with a fall over Anthony Fenton in 2:37. At 138 Lucas Gauger got the pin in 3:05 over Owen Hummer and at 145 Barth earned his second win of the night with a 3-1 decision win over Cael Moore.
Jan-22 CPU Duals
On Saturday, the Stormin Pointers hosted their CPU welcoming Decorah, Oelwein, Vinton-Shellsburg and West Delaware. CPU went 2-2 in duals on the day with wins over Decorah and Oelwein.
Center Point-Urbana vs. Vinton-Shellsburg (30-37)
Bonus point losses is what caused the loss in their dual against Vinton. It was back and forth the entire dual with both teams giving it all they had.
Brody Berninghaus got CPU on the board after Fuessley lost in the opening round match at 120 and a double forfeit at 126 with a forfeit tying the score at 6-6. Aiden Novoa with a forfeit at 138 put CPU on top 12-6. Three wins by fall gave Vinton a 24-12 lead. Collin Hoskins got the Pointers back on track with a fall over Taylor Anderson in 4:18 at 170. At 285 Cooper Vaupel received a forfeit as did Steinkamp at 106 to wrap up the CPU wins.
Center Point-Urbana vs. Decorah (39-34)
Fuessley started off dual with a 7-0 decision win over Daniel See. At 138 Novoa got his second win with a fall in 1:01 over Braden Darling. Collin Hoskins at 170 was the next Pointer to get the victory with a fall in only :17 seconds earning him the fastest pin of the day. Liam Jouanne received a forfeit at 195, and at 220 Lindemann won by fall over Oskar Paulson in 1:40. Cooper Vaupel received a forfeit at 285, and at 106 Steinkamp got his second win in a row with the pin over Justin Fortman in 4:36.
Center Point-Urbana vs. Oelwein (67-12)
CPU with a win in the previous dual kept things going the Pointer way with a dominating win over Oelwein in their third dual of the day 67-12. Forfeits and falls made this an easy win for CPU.
Barth at 145 started off the dual with a 14-3 MD win over Leighton Patterson. Tyler Foreman at 152 got the fall over Nolan Lamphier in :49 seconds. Preston Thompson received a forfeit at 160. Hoskins earned his third pin in a row on the night making easy work of Oelwein’s Ryan McKeeman getting the fall in 1:05. Lindaman earned a 7-4 decision win at 195 over Colton Roete and Jagger Clemons received a forfeit at 220.
At 106 Steinkamp earned his second pin over Kale Berinobis in 5:07. Brandon Payn received a forfeit at 113 along with Blake Berninghaus at 120 and Fuessley at 126. At 132 Brody Berninghaus got the fall over Regan McKeeman and Novoa wrapped up the dual with a pin over Gavin Emery in 1:16.
Center Point-Urbana vs. West Delaware, Manchester (9-70)
CPU wrapped up the day with a dual against one of the toughest teams in any class in the Hawks from West Delaware. Barth battled Carson Turnis at 145 in overtime taking the sudden victory-1 win 2-0. The only other win for the Pointers was from senior Hoskins at 170 with a fall over Isaac Fettkether in 1:40 into the first period ending the dual on a good note.
CENTRAL CITYCentral City finally had the opportunity to get in some quality matches this week with a dual on Thursday at Starmont and wrestling Saturday at Anamosa. This is just what the Wildcat wrestlers needed, quality mat time to help them get ready for conference action
Jan-20 at Starmont
Luke Burds picked up the sole win in the dual with a fall over Connor Wilson in only :53 seconds in the Wildcats 6-30 loss to Edgewood-Colesburg. And in their dual with Starmont Connor Clark received a bye in their 6-69 loss.
Jan-22 Denny Christiansen Invite at Anamosa
Clark placed third going 0-2 on the day and Luke Burds went 3-1 to take home second place. Burds had a good day getting in some much-needed quality matches to prepare for conference. Burds started the day with two falls and defeated Anamosa’s Miken Wheeler in the semi’s 6-0 before falling to CR Washington’s Erich Rinderknecht in the finals.
NORTH LINNJan-20 at Alburnett
North Linn traveled down Hwy 13 for a Tri-Rivers West match up at rival Alburnett on Thursday night for a tri dual along with Midland.
North Linn vs. Midland (30-31)
Forfeits were the deciding factor in the loss against Midland. North Linn was able to pick two or the three contested matches but lost on criteria due to more forfeits.
Kylee Shoop at 113 received a bye after double forfeits to start the dual at 285 and 106. Blaine Baumgartner at 132 pinned Logan Bicknese 42 seconds into the match. Cael Bridgewater received a bye at 138 and at 145 Landon Bassett pinned Sawyer House with one second left on the clock. At 182 Landon Paul won by forfeit.
Alburnett vs. North Linn (18-58)
North Linn had a tough go against the young talented Pirates. Dawson Becker with his forfeit tied the dual at 6-6. Bridgewater at 138 got the fall over Shayden Washburn in 1:19. At 170 Reilly Peyton pinned River Williams in 4:25 and at 182 Landon Paul pinned Luke Schneider in just :50.
“Our focus this upcoming week isn’t on winning, but on improvement from this previous weekend where our wrestling was not where we wanted it.” Head coach Brendan Schott said. “I think we have the coaching staff and wrestlers to make the changes needed for improvement.”
Jan-22 at Doug Trees Bearcat Invitational at North Butler
The Lynx wrestled in both the varsity and junior varsity tournaments at North Butler on Saturday. It was a good opportunity to get the wrestlers some good competition leading into the conference meet.
In the varsity tournament the Lynx took home a first, second, third and fourth place finish. The top finisher of the day for North Linn was Baumgartner taking first at 132. He opened with a bye, following it up with three falls to take home top honors. He pinned Aiden Hobescheidt of Belmond-Klemme in 1:14. In the semi’s he pinned Gavin Leistikow of Wapsie Valley in 1:37 and in the final he made easy work of Nashua-Plainfield’s Kaden Wilken with the fall in 2:49.
Bridgewater teched Rockford’s Lucas Dow (TF-1.5 1:49) in the quarters and followed it up with another tech fall in the semifinal round over Garrett Miller of Wapsie Valley before falling to Trey Nelson of Nashua-Plainfield in the finals.
Paul took home third at 182 going 4-1 on the day with his only loss being a close 7-9 decision to Nashua-Plainfield’s Tate White. Paul received an opening round bye. He pinned Zeke Graces of Tipton in the quarter-final match in 1:52 before falling to White in the semis. He came back with two solid wins to take home third.
Jarin Peyton placed fourth at 160 going 3-2 on the day. Peyton pinned Jonah Frost of Wapsie Valley in his quarter-final match in 1:52. In his semi-final match he battled Quinn McGeough of MFL-MarMac to sudden victory-1 7-5 decision just missing out for the finals.
In the JV dual Landon Bassett and Austin McMahon both placed second and Reilly Peyton took home fourth.
