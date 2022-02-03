CENTER POINT-URBANAJan. 25 vs Independence (67-31)
The Stormin Pointers were our only area team to hold their game on Tuesday night due to adverse weather. The CPU’s did not disappoint their fans who came out to cheer on the Pointers against the Mustangs from Independence.
CPU dominated all four quarters with their defense only allowing the Mustangs to score in double figure in one quarter due to a well-balanced attack and a stingy effort from their defense which created 16 steals on the night. The Pointers dominated the boards with 43 rebounds and kept the Mustangs to a dismal 30% shooting%.
CPU took the lead early and never let up going into the second with a 21-5 lead. The Mustangs kept pace in the second with the Pointers. At the half CPU led 36-15.
CPU came out in the third on fire and outscored the Mustangs 20-8. In the fourth both teams slowed down a bit with CPU holding a slim 11-8 advantage which was more than enough to improve their record to 12-3 on the season.
13 Pointers but points on the scoreboard with Ryley Goebel a team high 16. Tayler Reaves added 10 and Ryanne Hansen had nine. Goebel along with Maggie Mathis led with six rebounds each. Laine Hadsall led with three assists. The Pointers racked up 43 rebounds, 14 assists and 16 steals, along with three blocks.
Jan. 28 at Williamsburg (68-38)
The Stormin Pointers got off to another hot start on the road against the Raiders from Williamsburg on Friday night and never let off the gas taking home the win with ease.
After one quarter the Pointers held a 20-6 lead. In the second both teams traded baskets throughout the quarter with Williamsburg holding a slim 13-12 advantage but still trailed at the half 32-19.
CPU came out in the third and lit up the scoreboard with 26 points to Williamsburg 10. The fourth was a low scoring affair at 10-9. In the end the Pointers came home with their 13 win of the season 68-38.
Ryley led the Pointers in most all categories scoring a team high 23 points with 23, 11 rebounds, two blocks, and tied Tayler Reaves with a team high five steals apiece. Ryanne Hansen led in assists with three.
It was another good night on the boards for CPU as they racked up 34 on the night. Their pesky defense shined once again creating 20 steals and three blocks.
NORTH LINNJan. 28 at East Buchanan (52-49)
The Lynx traveled to East Buc on Friday night for a showdown with conference rival the 14-3 Buccaneers.
East Buc came out of the gate and took the first quarter outscoring the Lynx 16-12. They did not give the Lynx much breathing room in the second, continuing to play good defense against the potent Lynx offensive attack taking a 31-22 lead into the half.
North Linn came alive in the third on both ends of the court dominating the quarter 13-3 to take a 35-34 lead into the fourth. The fourth was a battle with both teams playing at a high level. The Lynx held off the Bucs in the end to improve their record to 15-1 on the year with the 52-49 win.
Individual stats: points – Ellie Flanagan 15, Macy Boge 11, Kamryn Kurt nine, Chloe Vanetten, Molly Boge six, Skylar Benesh three, Ella Reis two; assists –Kamryn Kurt five, Chloe VanEtten, Elise Ware two, Ellie Flanagan, Skylar Benesh one; rebounds – Ellie Flanagan seven, Kamryn Kurt five, Molly Boge four, Chloe VanEtten, Elise Ware three, Ella Reis two, Skylar Benesh one; steals – Kamryn Kurt four, Macy Boge, Elise Ware three, Molly Boge, Skylar Benesh two; blocks – Elise Ware two, Macy Boge one.
Jan. 29 vs. Edgewood-Colesburg (68-52)
The 15-1 Lynx hosted the 5-11 Vikings from Edgewood-Colesburg on Saturday night after that game was postponed on Tuesday night.
For the second night in a row the Lynx took the court, this time at home in front of a packed house. And for the second night in a row, Kamryn Kurt took a beating with her non-stop hard nose play.
Kamryn Kurt tributes her toughness to knowing how important this season has been to her and how special it will continue to be. “It’s been incredibly fun to be out there with my teammates and staying tough means I can continue to play with the people I love to play with.”
“I always remind myself that basketball is a sport with a lot of contact and you just have to continue to battle despite the hard-fought games,” said Kurt.
Ellie Flanagan got the Lynx on the board with a three from the corner. Kurt with a steal, drove down the lane for a layup. Flanagan followed with another three giving the Lynx an early 9-2 lead. Molly Boge nailed a three, and the Lynx full court pressure gave Ed-Co problems down 14-4.
North Linn did a nice job passing the ball around for an open player, but their shots were not falling in. Benesh with a layup at the end of the first gave the Lynx a 16-6 lead.
Kurt continued the Lynx momentum into the third draining a deep three, but Ed-Co controlled the second causing multiple Lynx turnovers. The Vikings outplayed the weary Lynx cutting their lead to 32-25.
Coming out in the third the Lynx found their second wind and started playing like we know they can. Due in part to Molly Boge and Kurt taking control with some hustle play on both ends causing Ed-Co to call an early timeout. Multiple times in the game Kurt took some beating going down hard on one play, but as she always does, she fought off the pain and performed at a high level.
The Vikings made a comeback to begin the fourth, cutting the Lynx. With under four minutes left the Lynx held a 61-41 advantage. The Vikings made another comeback, but Kurt, with a steal at mid court, and a drive to the basket for two, gave the Lynx the boost they needed. Molly Boge sealed it with a full court pass to Benesh for the layup and a Lynx win.
“I feel my play on Friday and Saturday was definitely not my best,” said Kurt. “I am trying to find my outside shot again, as these past couple of games haven’t been my best from long distance.”
“However, getting two big wins this past week is huge for our confidence moving into a big week here next week. I do feel as though I’m giving every game my all and continuing to have fun despite the challenges that may not be going my way the last couple of games.” said Kurt
ALBURNETTJan. 25 vs Starmont (44-17)
The Pirates hosted the Stars on chilly Tuesday evening in front of their hometown fans. After going down early in the first 4-5, the pirates stormed back in the second quarter outscoring the Stars 14-2 to take a 18-7 lead into the half.
The Pirates continued to put on the pressure in the third with another good effort on both sides of the ball scoring 15 to the Stars four points. Alburnett did not let up in the fourth taking the win with ease 44-17.
Bree Eschen and Ally Olmstead led Alburnett with 11 points each. Ally added a team high 17 rebounds and four steals. 13 of her rebounds came on the defensive end of the court. Eschen also led the Pirates with four assists.
Jan. 27 vs Beckman Catholic (40-56)
The Pirates struggled all night to get any type of momentum going, and Beckman came out like they were on a nine-game win streak instead of losing their last nine games outscoring the Pirates 16-8, and 20-6 to take a 36-14 lead into the half.
Alburnett just seemed out of sync all night with too many turnovers and not being able to connect on the offensive end. Hailey Carolan played well on the defensive boards and picked up the Pirates on the offensive side too with some solid play.
The Pirates came out in the third and started playing better, but the ability to get shots to drop and Beckman’s Shelby Pirc having her way on the offense for the Trailblazers gave them a 49-21 lead heading into the final quarter.
Alburnett played better in the fourth. Lacey Neighbor played a solid game underneath the basket, and Ava Armon played a nice fourth after going down early with a sprained ankle. She fought back to help keep the Pirates in the game.
Alburnett outplayed Beckman in the fourth, but they just could not get any type of flow going on the offense throughout the evening.
Stats were not available in time for production.
Jan. 29 at Maquoketa Valley (27-38)
For the third time in five days the Pirates took the court, this time on the road at Maquoketa Valley to take on the 10-7 Wildcats.
Alburnett played their best ball of the week on Friday night, but a strong fourth quarter from Maquoketa Valley made the difference in the final outcome.
No stats were available in time for production.
CENTRAL CITYJan. 28 at Edgewood-Colesburg (43-46)
The 10-7 Wildcats traveled to Ed-Co on Friday night to take on the 5-10 Vikings in what they had hoped would be their 11th win of the season, but it was not in the cards for the Wildcats on this night.
There are some nights when the ball just will not fall in and this was one of those nights for the Wildcats. Offensively they created more assists and less turnovers but it seemed the ball just did not want to fall.
Ed-Co came out and played very physically, taking an early 10-7 lead after one. The Wildcats picked up their defensive effort in the second and shots started to fall as they took a 20-16 lead into the half.
Both teams battled in the third with Edgewood-Colesburg taking the third 18-13 and a 34-33 lead into the final quarter. The Wildcats played tough but their shots just kept rimming in and out of the basket all night long. This was one of those games you have to put behind you and move forward which we know they will do.
Sara Reid led the team with 18 points and 13 rebounds. 12 of those rebounds on the defensive end. Bailee Weber added 13. Natalie Noonan led with six assists and 10 rebounds of her own. She also led the team with four steals.