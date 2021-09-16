Center Point Urbana 28, Union 7Sept 10 was a great night for the Center Point Urbana offensive line. The Stormin’ Pointers O-Line opened up huge holes all evening allowing their backfield to garner 338 yards on the ground with Cole Werner racking up 201 yards on 28 carries. Senior Collin Hoskins added 108 on 19 carries.
Head Coach Dan Burke said, “The O-Line played extremely well, the best they have this season.”
Senior Collin Hoskins got the Pointers on the scoreboard first with a three-yard run with 4:39 left, extra point by Drew Schellhorn made the score 7-0 CPU.
Union had their chances in the first to score but failed on two big pass attempts giving CPU a 7-0 lead after one. Union’s Gibson Purdy intercepted Havel’s pass for a pick six to start the second quarter tying the score at 7-7. On the ensuing kick-off, senior Ryan Barth ran back the kick for 89 yards for the TD giving CPU momentum after Union ran back an interception the play before.
After another Union fumble in the second quarter Hoskins plows his way in for his second touchdown with 3:36 left in the first half. Kanon Tupa robbed Union of a score on their next possession with his interception. CPU leads at the half 21-7. CPU scored another touchdown in the third quarter ending the scoring on the night with a CPU 28-7 win.
Individual stats include: rushing – Cole Werner 28/201 one TD, Collin Hoskins 19/108 two TDs, Braylon Havel 5/11, Brycen Cunningham 4/9, Lucas Gauger 1/6, Ben Hansen 2/3; passing – Braylon Havel 5-11 101 yards; receiving –Tucker Clark 3/68, Cole Werner 1/8; tackles – Brandon Miller six, Ethan Kress five, Kanon Tupa, Kyle Kress three, Ryan Barth, Collin Hoskins, Parker Luscomb, two, Drew Johannes, Cole Werner, Ben Leedom, Caden Leedom, Tyler Bark one.
North Linn 43, Bellevue 14The Lynx moved to 3-0 with a 43-14 home win over Bellevue on Sept 10. The Lynx offense came out and picked up three first downs in a row before scoring their first touchdown on their first possession when Cade Haughenbury ran it in for his first of four touchdowns on the night.
On Bellevue’s first play Landon Paul lit up the Comet QB with a huge sack which in turn had Bellevue head coach call a timeout to get his players heads on straight. The Lynx forced a quick 3 and out. On the ensuing punt Austin Hilmer had a nice return taking it down to the Comet 33-yard line. The next play Cade Haughenbury took it around the end for his second touchdown giving the Lynx a 14-0 lead with 5:42 left in the first.
Bellevue was able to score the first points the Lynx had given up with a touchdown with a little over a minute left. The Lynx added 14 more points in the second and Bellevue scored once making the score 28-14 going into the half.
Head coach Jared Collum said, “Our lines both played well. Lynx were led defensively by Landen Paul with nine total tackles, three for loss.”
The Comets opened the third with the ball, but on a fourth down play attempt the Lynx were able to stop them short taking over the ball with just over eight minutes left but were unable to get anything going and had to punt it away. The Lynx D-Line stepped up once again, not allowing the Comets to get anything going forcing a punt.
Cade Haughenbury rolled out and found an open Austin Hilmer who proceeded to break free for a 59-yard touchdown run giving the Lynx a 34-14 lead. A two-point conversion made the score 36-14.
After a fourth quarter Bellevue turnover Cade Haughenbury found the endzone for his fourth touchdown securing a 43-14 win for the Lynx.
“Cade Haughenbury ran really well tonight, the O Line did a nice job up front against a funky Bellevue defense and the D line worked well together.” said Collum
Individual stats include: rushing – Cade Haughenbury 14/222 four touchdowns, Tate Haughenbury 7/27, Blaine Baumgartner 5/11, Brady Klendsworth 3/8, Austin Hilmer 1/-3; passing – Tate Haughenbury 10/11 130 yards, one TD; receiving –Austin Hilmer 4/92 one TD, Cael Bridgewater 5/24, Lance Miller 1/14; tackles – Landon Paul nine, Jarin Peyton four, Brady Klendsworth, Landon Miller 4.5, Cael Bridgewater, Tyler Stanley 2.5, Cade Haughenbury, Lance Miller, Try McEnany two, Wyatt McMahon, McClaine Rouch, Corbin Woods one, Mason Walthart, Josh Bean 0.5.
Alburnett 6, Lisbon 28Homecoming night did not end the way the Pirates would have chosen losing to Lisbon on Sept 10, but overall head coach Rich Velazquez was pleased with how his young team is progressing so far this season. Coach V knew coming in there were going to be a lot of humps along the way but feels his team keeps improving each week.
Senior Connor Rock had a good night behind center throwing for 13/26 and 158 yards with one touchdown and one interception. The pirate rushing game was not able to get anything going on the night, only gaining three yards. Carson Klostermann led the Pirates with 22 yards.
The Pirates were able to find more luck through the air with four receivers having multiple digit nights. Braydon Osborn led the team with 80 yards on three catches.
Defensively homecoming king Gavin Soukup led the Pirates with nine tackles, seven of those being solo tackles. Mason Neighbor and Grayson Carolan each snagged one interception.
Individual stats include: rushing – Carson Klostermann 18/22, Gavin Soukup 1/0, Connor Rock 8/-19; passing – Connor Rock 13/26 158 yards; receiving –Braydon Osborn 3-80, Mason Neighbor 2-42, Carson Klostermann 4-17, Grayson Carolan 2-13, Gavin Soukup 2-6; tackles – Gavin Soukup nine, Carson Klostermann 8.5, Brody Neighbor eight, Hayden Baker six, Gunner Kenney five, Lars Landa 2.5, Mason Neighbor, James Anderson two, Connor Rock, Grayson Carolan, Rory McGargill 1.5, Josiah Steen one, Logan Borrett, Luke Schneider 0.5.
Central City 6, Edgewood-Colesburg 54The Wildcats traveled north on Sept 10 to take on Ed-Co but were unable to put any points on the board until the fourth quarter losing 54-6.
Aiden Klostermann played very well on both sides of the ball leading the Wildcats with 51 yards rushing and, on the defense, he led with seven tackles. Junior Luke Burds contributed with six tackles of his own. Senior Wade Yoder ran for 22 of the Wildcats 92 yards in the game.
The lone Wildcat score came from a 49 yard touchdown throw from sophomore Jayden Hansen to junior Brayden Rickels in the fourth quarter.
Individual stats include: rushing – Aiden Klostermann 12/51, Wade Yoder 5/22, Jack Kramer 3/16, Max Arthur 1/5, Jason Rose 2/4, Brandon Hennick, Bob Bechthold 1/2; receiving –Braydon Rickels 2/49 one TD, Jack Kramer 1/0; tackles – Aiden Klostermann seven, Luke Burds six, Jayden Hansen five, Brayden Rickels, Christoper Greif 4.5, Tristian Dietker, Miekhi Benton three, Marcus Pruismann, Favre Weber two, Jack Kramer, Nolan Gates one.