CPU Boys Basketball

Going into this season eighth year head coach Mike Halac feels this team has the potential to make some noise come postseason returning five starters from last season’s 9-14/9-3 campaign.
“I feel like our greatest strength going into the season is how much our boys enjoy being around one another. Each day this summer they really just enjoyed going places and playing in tournaments.” Halac commented, “We have a group we really feel is going to be able to defend and compete each night of the season. This is so important as the WaMaC is so challenging every single game night.”
The Stormin’ Pointers have seven seniors returning this year that include five starters in seniors Gabe Hansen, Kanon Tupa, Braylon Havel, Gavin Brincks and Easton Tupa. They will be joined by three additional players with varsity experience in seniors, Joe Dufoe, Eli Larson and Nathan Kurt.
The biggest challenge Halac sees this season is also their biggest strength for the season, and that is their conference.
“We know going into the season that each night in the WaMaC is going to be a challenge and any night you are not prepared to show up you can be beaten. Going through our regular season should really prepare us for the playoff season in February. We also have nearly all our players are multi sport athletes so the ability for them to compete each season is a huge benefit for our program.” said Halac