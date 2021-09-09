CPU Football falls to Benton in home opener Todd Hunt todd.hunt@wcinet.com Sep 9, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CPU and Benton squared off in an ole' fashioned slugfest that Benton was able to win 10-0.The game was hard fought with the score tied at 3-0 until late in the fourth quarter when Benton intercepted a CPU pass inside the CPU 10-yard line. They scored two plays later to finish the scoring.CPU was led by a strong defensive effort as well as 152 yards rushing by junior Cole Werner.Senior Collin Hoskins led the defense in 13 total tackles.Individual stats include: rushing – Cole Werner 23/152, Aaron Kramer ½, Collin Hoskins 1/1 and Braylon Havel 6/-34; passing – Braylon Havel 9-20 74 yards, two interceptions; receiving – Chase Hotchkiss 2/34, Gavin Brincks 2/14, Collin Hoskins 2/13, Braylon Havel 1 for 2, Tucker Clark 1/9, Aaron Kramer 1/2; tackles – Collin Hoskins 10, Kanon Tupa and Ryan Barth six, Aaron Kramer, Cole Werner and Ethan Kress four, Kyle Kress three, Drew Johannes and Conner Mathis two, Tyler Bark one; sacks – Collin Hoskins two. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Linn News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesDowntown businesses remain open during faceliftMount Vernon teachersLisbon new teachersMan shot at scene of Martelle fire: Investigation into incident ongoingFreedom Rock unveiledFawn Creek Country Club women's golf: Dearborn dominates the dayAnamosa football: More good than badArthur Charles 'Charlie' BakerSpringville-Central City cross country: Soaring to the top of the standingsWoodard sentenced at emotional hearing Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.