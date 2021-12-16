CENTER POINT-URBANACPU 41 – D-NH 37
On Dec. 11 the CPU boys came out with great effort and communication all night long enabling them to get their first win of the season with a 41-37 win against Dike-New Hartford.
The Wolverines, also looking for their first win of the season mixed things up coming out in a 2-3 zone which was the first time CPU saw that this season and the guys handled themselves at a high level not letting it affect their play. After one quarter the score was tied 8-8.
Head coach Mike Havac said, “This was a great defensive quarter for us as we played to our strengths and hit the glass hard.”
D-NH hit a couple three’s to start and end the second quarter, taking a slim lead into the half 15-19. The CPU offensive play in the second improved with the help of a nice three-pointer from senior Braylon Havel with under two minutes left cutting D-NH lead to 13-16.
The second half saw more solid play from both sides and after three quarters CPU trailed 26-30. The fourth quarter saw Drew Johannes step into the high post and was able to facilitate a lot of the CPU offense helping them open up both on the inside and outside. Through this and greater defensive play, the Stormin’ Pointers were able to earn a 41-37 victory.
“The volume on the bench was outstanding all night long and that fed into our energy in our play.” said Havac
Statistical leaders were Tucker Clark and Easton Tupa with 11 points. Kanon Tupa had five assists. Gabe Hansen had two steals.
CPU 51 – Marion 67
Dec. 7 CPU traveled to Marion for a boy girl double header in a rowdy and exciting environment. The freshman and sophomores played in the old gold gym while varsity played in the red main gym.
The boys came out ready to play and so did a top ranked Marion team. Despite some great effort by CPU, Marion led 8-20 after one quarter on some really hot shooting. CPU was able to go on a couple different runs but Marion was always able to answer and at halftime CPU trailed 20-38.
The third quarter CPU came out and were able to bring the lead down to 12 points and after three quarters they trailed by 14 at 37-51. The fourth quarter saw CPU fighting tooth and nail once again and brought the lead down to 11 points with the ball, but they just couldn’t get through that hurdle losing 51-67.
CPU 61 – Maquoketa 68
On Dec. 10 CPU loaded up the yellow school buses and traveled all the way to Maquoketa for an exciting night of basketball.
CPU was ready for a fast Maquoketa team that plays up and down non-stop. After one quarter CPU led 17-8, and by halftime they were up 33-20. The second half saw a swarming Maquoketa defense that CPU struggled to handle the rest of the night. By the end of the third quarter, they trailed by two, 44-46. CPU battled back in the fourth, but they just weren’t able to get over the hump and lost the game 61-68.
NORTH LINNNL 100 – POP 23
North Linn had another home game on Dec. 7 against the Prince of Peace winning easily 100-21. It was all North Linn early as they scored the first 19 points of the basketball game. By the end of the first quarter the Lynx had already blistered the nets for 38 points.
By halftime, North Linn had built a 67 to 17 lead. After the halftime break, both teams subbed very liberally and the score ended with a North Linn win 100 to 21. The North Linn offense was hitting on all cylinders as six guys scored in double figures.
NL 82 – Calamus-Wheatland 35
North Linn hit the road on Dec. 10 to take on the Calamus-Wheatland Warriors. After a slow start in the first three minutes of the basketball game, the Lynx hit their stride and hit it quick. By the end of the first period North Linn had piled up 29 points and given up just 14.
They carried that momentum into the second quarter as well scoring 27 points and allowing just 9. By halftime the writing was on the wall with North Linn up convincingly 56 to 23. North Linn has a way of wearing you out and that is exactly what they did to the Warriors.
The home team did not score the first seven minutes of the third quarter and the Lynx cruised to an 82 to 35 victory.
“Very proud of the boys”, said head coach Mike Hilmer. “It is never easy to go on a long road trip and come out ready to play, but our boys did an outstanding job”.
NL 69 – Spring Grove 36
North Linn faced an undefeated Spring Grove, Minnesota team on Dec. 11 at home. The visiting team battled tough throughout the first half doing their best to keep it close. North Linn was up 21 to 19 after the first quarter, but quickly extended that lead in the second.
The Lynx went to a 1-3-1 half court trapping defense that seemed to puzzle the Lions from Spring Grove. At one-point North Linn rattled off 10 straight points to take a 35 to 25 lead. However, a near steal that just found its way back to the Lions near their basket, allowed Spring Grove to cut the lead to 35 to 27 at the break.
The second half was ALL North Linn as they outscored the Lions 34 to 9 in the last sixteen minutes of the ballgame. Spring Grove did not score in the final ten minutes of the ballgame as the North Linn defense had worn them down. The final score was 69 to 36 in favor of North Linn for their sixth straight win in this young season.
“That was the best team we have played all year”, said head coach Mike Hilmer. “It was a great game to find out just where we are in this young season”, said Hilmer. “We did an outstanding job in the second half. It was our best half of the season”.
FUN FACT:
You may wonder how Spring Grove was on their schedule and the answer is family ties. Coach Hilmers son Jake introduced him to Wade Grinde — their head coach at a tailgate for all the Upper Iowa basketball parents and players this past fall. They got to talking and Grinde mentioned he was short a few games and NL was short one so they decided to play.
Friday night his oldest son Chase who plays at Sioux Falls played against Jake, the very next night his youngest son Tysen played against Austin. He also has another son that is a freshman at Upper Iowa — his name is Caden — that is why he was at the tailgate.
ALBURNETTThe Pirates went 2-1 on the week with wins against Midland and Lisbon, but fell to a very strong Easton Valley team in Tri-Rivers conference action.
ALB 65 – Midland 21
Dec. 7 the Pirates hosted the Eagles of Midland with the home team dominating all four periods with the defense holding Midland to single point digits in all four periods. The Pirates came out hot in the first half out-scoring the Eagles 37-11.
The second half was a carbon copy of the first with Alburnett dominating both ends of the court scoring 28 points to Midlands 10 to remain undefeated on the season.
Senior Andrew Ossman led the Pirates with 16 points and 8 rebounds, Braylon Osborn added 13 going 2/3 from behind the three-point line, along with three assists.
Head coach Jeff Christopherson said, “We played well on the defensive side against Midland. I was Impressed with how well we took care of the ball and had opportunities to shoot the ball.”
ALB 65 – Lisbon 50
On Dec. 10 the Pirates traveled down to Solon to take on the Lions in another TRC conference matchup with the good guys coming home with a 57-50 win.
Consistent play in four quarters from the Pirates offense was key to this road win. Alburnett held a slim 17-15 lead after one period. In the second their defense stepped up causing Lisbon to make mistakes taking a 31-22 lead into the half.
The second half Lisbon came out strong outscoring Alburnett 19-10 tying the score at 41 after three periods. A strong effort on both ends of the court in the fourth sealed the win for the Pirates remaining undefeated.
Head coach Jeff Christopherson said, “we won a hard-fought game. It was a nice win for the team. Greyson Carolan and Cody Rammelsberg came off the bench to give some good minutes when we were struggling defensively.”
No stats were available in time for production.
ALB 29 – Easton Valley 40
The Pirates suffered their first loss of the season on Dec. 11 as they hosted the also undefeated Eagles of Easton Valley.
The Easton Valley defense held Alburnett scoreless in the first quarter which in the end was the difference maker in the final score.
Alburnett after their slow start went head-to-head with EV in the second with each scoring eight points trailing 17-8 going into the half.
The second half was a battle with neither team giving up easy plays or allowing the other to go on any type of run. After three the Pirates were behind 28-18 and eventually fell 40-29 suffering their first loss of the season.
“Against Easton Valley we struggled shooting the ball. The defensive effort was very good.” said Christopherson, “We learn from the game and continue to work hard in practice to get ready the games this week.”
No stats were available in time for production.
CENTRAL CITYHead coach Tanner Carlson knows better times are to come with his young team. The Wildcats lost a close battle to Calamus-Wheatland and lost to the undefeated Eagles of Easton Valley in this week’s action.
CC 70 – Cal-Wheatland 76
The Wildcat varsity boys team dropped another close game on Dec. 7 to the Warriors of Cal-Wheat on their home court. The Wildcats were able to outscore the Warriors in three of the four quarters but a 31-18 advantage in the second quarter was the difference maker in the game.
Central City led 12-10 after one, but let the second slip away trailing 41-30 at the half. A strong second half by the Wildcats kept them in the game until the very end. They outscored the Warriors 38-30 but it was not enough to pull out the win.
Head coach Tanner Carlson commented, “None of our guys have much (most have zero) experience in close games at the high school level. Our effort in the second half was phenomenal.”
Sophomore Aiden Klostermann continues to have an outstanding season leading the team with 22 points. He shot 6/12 and went 5/9 in threes and 5/6 from the line. Mekhi Benton also had another good night scoring 18 points with seven rebounds and six steals. Freshman Matthew Klostermann had 14 points with five rebounds and two steals.
“We played with a high level of intensity on both ends of the floor. We won the first, third, and fourth quarters but gave up 31 points in the second quarter which cost us the game in the end.” said Carlson, “Our energy was fantastic, and we are continuing to develop as a group.