CENTER POINT-URBANAThe CPU girls improved their record to 7-0 with a busy week of three contests ending their week’s play with a 45-42 win handing the defending 2A state champs Dike-New Hartford their first loss in 33 games with a 54-42 win at home on De. 11.
CPU 52 – Marion 37
The Stormin’ Pointers started off their busy week with a 53-37 win over WaMaC rival Marion on the road.
Marion came out hot, outscoring the Pointers 15-6 in the first, but a strong 22-8 second period put CPU up 28-23 at the half. The Pointers continued to put on the pressure on both ends in the second half holding the Wolves to single points in the last two periods while scoring 25 of their own.
Ryley Goebel led the Pointers with 18 points going 7/9 from the field while hauling in a team high seven rebounds with four assists and steals. Junior Tayler Reeves contributed with 10 points, four rebounds, two steals and one assist in the win.
CPU 61 – Maquoketa 32
In another WaMaC conference match-up, CPU easily defeated the (2-3) Cardinals 61-32 to improve to 6-0 on the season.
Junior Nicole Rick was the star of the show with 15 points and six rebounds. Goebel also had 15 points. Tayler Reeves led the team once again in assists with seven.
Unlike their game earlier in the week against Marion, CPU came out running on all cylinders in the first outscoring Maquoketa 18-4. Both teams played a solid second period with the Cardinals scoring 18 points to CPU’s 17 giving the Pointers a 35-22 lead at the half.
A strong defensive effort in the second half limiting Maquoketa to only 10 points sealed the win for the Stormin’ Pointers.
CPU 45 – #1 2A Dike-New Hartford 42
In a game between two undefeated and ranked teams, CPU outplayed the Wolverines handing D-NH their first loss in 33 games with the 45-42 win.
The first period was a feeling out process for both teams with multiple turnovers, fouls, and miscues, but both teams played at a high level and needed to figure each other out with the Wolverines holding a slim 10-7 lead. They continued their solid play in the second period taking a 24-20 lead into the half.
A strong defensive effort in the second half not allowing the Wolverines to dribble and penetrate was key to the win, said head coach Philip Klett, “We came out strong in the second half and played much better on D and we seemed to flow better on the offense.”
Early foul trouble from some CPU starters allowed CPU’s strong bench to flex their stuff. Klett knows that having a deep bench is key to a successful season and tonight they all did their part in bringing home the win with multiple starters getting into early foul trouble. “Regardless who starts or comes off the bench if we play them, we expect them to come in and contribute. They all are valuable in different ways.” said Klett
Rick and Goebel both got in early foul trouble but were each able to have good nights. Goebel had another nice game with Rick inside to offset what they wanted to do. With both in foul trouble the rest of the team did a nice job of stepping up in different roles so that we didn’t let up.
A key play in the fourth giving CPU the momentum and a 37-31 lead happened when Goebel snagged in a defensive rebound, dribbled down the court through three Wolverines before passing it off to Kora Katcher who drained a nice three.
The Wolverines still had a chance down three but CPU was able to hold them off in the last position with another defensive stand.
“At times all the girls contributed one way or another. We all made mistakes but the goal is to learn from those for the rest of the season.” said Klett
ALBURNETTThe Pirates improved their record to 4-1 on the season winning a close one to Midland 26-25, and against Lisbon they won 46-41 to round out their week of play.
ALB 26 – Midland 25
On Dec. 7 the Pirates hosted the Eagles of Midland in a battle between height and quickness. Neither team had a spectacular night on the offensive end with both defenses playing a strong game. After the first period the Pirates held a 3-2 lead. Midland outscored the Pirates 10-9 in the second going into half tied 12 a piece.
The third and fourth periods were much the same with Alburnett taking the third 9-5 with the Eagles coming back taking the fourth 8-5.
Lacey Neighbor led the Pirates with 10 points going 4/5 from the line hitting crucial free throws and playing a very aggressive game on offense. Savannah Caves contributed eight points with one block and one steal. Ally Olmstead was a force on the boards with 13 rebounds and two blocks.
ALB 46 – Lisbon 41
Olmstead and Hailey Carolan led the Pirates in their win against the Lions both with double digit points. Olmstead continues to dominate the boards with 11 more rebounds. Carolan contributed with 11 of her own in the win.
Foul trouble from the Pirates and a strong defensive game from the Lions made this game much closer than their scores show. Lisbon played a great game on defense with zero fouls to Alburnett 23 which was the main reason this game was as close as it was. Give Lisbon credit for playing a good game.
CENTRAL CITYThe Wildcats continue to roll and break records. This past week the Wildcats went 2-0 and improved their record to 5-1 on the season with wins against Calamus-Wheatland and Easton Valley.
Wildcat senior Sara Reid put her name in the record books with her 1000th point against Easton Valley on Dec. 10.
CC 57 – Calamus 37
On Dec. 7 the Wildcats played rival Cal-Wheat. During this game the girls showed toughness and great teamwork. Sara Reid came out slow during the first half but once again, came out of the locker room in the second half on fire. Reid finished with 15 points and 13 rebounds for another double double.
Bailee Weber was unstoppable bringing in 21 points for the night. Everywhere you looked, Bailee was all over the court. Brylea Brooks threw down 10 points including three 3 pointers. Natalie Noonan at 5’-4” managed to grab five points and 11 rebounds for us which was amazing. Coletta Wade continues to improve during each game.
Head Coach Al Fear said, “I look forward to seeing all of these players continue to improve and fine tune their game.”
CC 60 – Easton Valley 38
On Dec. 10 Central City traveled to Easton Valley coming home with another win in front of a very excited crowd in Miles, Iowa.
The girls came out playing hard from the opening tip and didn’t let off the gas until the final buzzer. Some highlights include a double double by senior guard Noonan with 16 points and 12 rebounds. Weber brought in 15 points and team captain Reid had 21 points and reached her 1000th career point.
“Overall, the entire team contributed to a well fought battle. All players that played executed our plan and created opportunities for us to win.” said Fear, “I continue to be impressed by my players each game and look forward to progressing through the season.”
NORTH LINNThe Lynx girls basketball team improved their record to 6-1 on the year with two more wins this week against Prince of Peace and Calamus-Wheatland.
NL 88 – Prince of Peace 48
The Lynx made easy work of the Irish with a dominating win on Dec. 6 with four players putting up double digit points. Chole VanEtten and Macy Boge led the charge with 19 points each. Kamyrn Kurt dropped in 13 and Ellie Flanagan had 12.
The Lynx took an early lead ending the first period up 26-14 and never looked back. They kept the pressure on the Irish for the entire game, out scoring the Irish 51-27 in the first half and 37-21 in the final two periods taking the win 88-48.
NL 76 – Calamus — Wheatland 42
On Dec. 10 North Linn traveled to Calamus-Wheatland for another Tri-Rivers conference foe bringing home a convincing 76-42 win.
They were led by sophomore Kurt who scored a career high 34 points shooting 14/20 shots including 4/8 behind the arc. VanEtten and Flanagan each had 12 points. The Lynx defense was stifling, creating 22 steals and 13 defensive rebounds.
The Lynx came out strong again in the first outscoring the Warriors 22-8 in the first. Both teams played a solid second quarter each scoring 19 points. The Lynx came out hot in the second half outscoring the Warriors 35-15 for the win.
“Our kids did a great job this week coming ready to compete.” said Wheatley, “We were able to establish the tempo and pace that we wanted in both games this week. We had some great play out of several kids, including a career high 34 points from Kamryn Kurt on Friday vs. Cal-Wheat.”