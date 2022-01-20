CENTER POINT URBANAJan. 11 vs. Independence (62-53)
Class 3A fifth ranked Pointers traveled to independence on Tuesday night for a WaMaC conference showdown dominating the Mustangs 63-22 due in big part to their pesky defense which accounted for 23 steals on the night.
From the opening tip-off it was all CPU. Their defense pressure and non-stop offensive play gave the pointers a 26-4 lead after one. Both teams struggled a little in the second getting shots to fall with CPU taking a 35-6 lead into the half.
“I thought we were not locked in offensively to start with missed layups and some poor execution. We were the superior team and some details we overlooked because of the competition that we need to fix.” said head coach Philip Klett, “Defensively we did a nice job at times and did what we needed.”
CPU came out after the break with a 19-point third quarter. Indee was able to get some shots to fall, but were not able to stop the offense of CPU. After three quarters the Stormin Pointers were in complete control heading into the final eight minutes with a 54-15 lead and an eventual 63-22 win. Coach Klett was able to get all his players some needed playing time in the win which will benefit them down the road.
“Laine and Addy have done a good job defensively generating good tempo and making the right play on offense. We have played a lot of girls that all need to be ready when called upon as the year goes forward.” said Klett
Individual leaders were; points – Ryley Goebel 18, Ryanne Hansen 11, Nicole Rick, Mya Hillers seven, Sophia Simon, Alivia sweeney five, Ali Christensen four, Kora Katcher, Jaclyn Wooldridge two, Laine Handsall, Addy Tupa one; assists – Laine Hadsall three, Kora Katcher, Ryley Goebel two, Addy Tupa, Avery Sweeney, Alivia sweeney, Ryanne Hansen, Jacklyn Wooldridge one; rebounds – Ryley Goebel seven, Alivia sweeney four, Kora Katcher, Ali Christensen, Mya Hillers three, Addy Tupa, Nicole Rick, Ryanne Hansen, Josie Klett, Jacklyn Wooldridge two, Laine Handsall, Maggie Mathis, Sophia Simon one; steals – Ryley Goebel eight, Nicole Rick, Ryanne Hansen three, Kora Katcher, Addy Tupa two, Laine Handsall, Alivia Sweeney, Sophia Simon, Ali Christensen, Mya Hillers one; blocks – Ryley Goebel four, Nicole Rick one.
CENTRAL CITYJan. 11 vs North Linn (47-76)
The game did not go as planned for the Wildcats when they hosted Tri-Rivers West rival North Linn. North Linn’s pesky defense caused the Wildcats to give up many unforced turnovers going down in the first 6-24.
Central City came out in the second and started getting some flow going of their own from senior Sara Reid who hit a couple key three pointers and grabbed a couple key rebounds on the other end giving the Wildcats the momentum closing the Lynx lead to 30-20. North Linn responded, going into the half leading 43-25.
Turnovers hurt the Wildcats in the third quarter allowing the Lynx to extend their lead to 61-33. The Central City defense came out to start the fourth and caused some turnovers of their own while keeping pace with North Linn on offense throughout the quarter, but fell short in the end.
Head coach Al Fear commented following the game, “Tonight was frustrating, we had way too many turnovers.”
Game stats were not available in time for production.
Jan. 13 at Springville (47-72)
The Wildcats game was moved up a day due to the incoming snow storm on Friday. Central City held their own against the very tough Tri-Rivers West team from Springville but in the end could not bring home the win, falling 47-72.
Central City fell behind early in the first quarter trailing 14-24. In the second, they held their own against the tough Orioles team trading baskets throughout the quarter. At the half the Wildcats trailed 30-43.
Springville came out after the half and outplayed the Wildcats on both ends taking the quarter 22-10. The fourth quarter did not see a lot of scoring with both teams only putting up seven points apiece.
Game stats and highlights were not available in time for production.
ALBURNETTJan. 10 at Louisa-Muscatine (32-36)
The Pirates traveled on the road to take on a very solid Louisa-Muscatine team on Monday night giving the 8-2 Falcons all they could handle in a low scoring 32-36 affair.
Both defenses played a solid first quarter with Alburnett holding a slim 7-6 lead after one. The Falcons offense picked up their game in the second outscoring the Pirates 14-6 to take a 20-13 lead into the half.
After another low scoring third quarter the Pirates trailed 19-26. The Pirates outplayed the Falcons in the fourth quarter 13-10 but fell short in the end 32-36.
The Pirates were led by Savannah Caves and Hailey Carolan each with eight points. Caves also led the team with three steals. Ally Olmstead and Carolan both had nine rebounds. Lacey Neighbor contributed with three points, six rebounds along with one assist and a steal. Ava Armon and Bree Eschen each had three points. Armon added three assists. Eschen had two blocks and a steal.
Jan. 11 vs. East Buchanan (17-53)
The Alburnett girls played a good East Buch team on Tuesday night. The Pirates fought against a good East Buc press but the Bucs were able to cause turnovers that Alburnett could not recover from.
Alburnett was led offensively by Ally Olmstead with eight points, nine rebounds and one assist. Hailey Carolan contributed with six points and nine rebounds. Lacey Neighbor had three points and three rebounds. Savannah Caves had two rebounds and an assist, and Bree Eschen grabbed three rebounds with one assist. Isabelle Graubard led the Pirates with 10 rebounds with two assists. Peyton Scott had two rebounds and one steal.
NORTH LINNJan. 11 at Central City (76-47)
The 12-1, #4 ranked Class 1A Lynx, traveled down Hwy 13 to take on the Wildcats from Central City in another Tri-Rivers West matchup coming home with a 76-47 win in a very physical game with players from both teams hitting the floor hard. The refs allowed the girls to play making for a great battle.
Ellie Flanagan got the Lynx going from the opening whistle with a three pointer. She followed it up with another three a couple plays later and Macy Boge added one of her own to give the Lynx an early 10-0 lead. Ellie drained another three towards the end of the quarter helping give North Linn a comfortable 24-6 lead after one.
Central City tried to make a run in the second, cutting the Lynx lead to 43-25 going into half.
North Linn’s constant full court pressure defense gave Central City fits all night as they racked up 17 steals. Coming out of the half Ella Ries extended the Lynx lead with a three-pointer from deep in the corner. Kamryn Kurt had a nice steal, following it up with a layup to give the Lynx a 61-33 lead after three quarters of play.
More pressure defense and their ability to rotate in multiple players throughout the game keeping them fresh were just too much for the Wildcats.
“We did some nice things offensively against a much-improved Central City team on Tuesday night.” said head coach Brian Wheatley, “As a team, we are looking for a bit more consistency on the defensive end and that will be our focus heading into next week.”
North Linn was led by Kamryn Kurt with 22 points and seven assists. Macy Boge added 17 points with six rebounds and five steals. Ellie Flanagan added 12 points going 3 for 3 from three-point range, along with five rebounds, three assists and one steal. Molly Boge added 10 points with four rebounds and one steal and a block. Ella Ries had seven points along with four rebounds and one assist. Chloe VanEtten held with 11 rebounds and had one assist, steal and block. Skylar Benesh contributed with three points, two rebounds and six steals. Elise Ware had three rebounds, one assist and one point.