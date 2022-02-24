CENTER POINT-URBANAThe 3A sixth ranked (21-3) CPU Girls Basketball team will advance to the state tournament with their 50-48 overtime win over the 13th ranked Vinton-Shellsburg Vikings.
Feb. 16 vs. West Delaware
3A region 3 semifinals
CPU opened up their week with a 54-29 win over West Delaware. After missing their opening round match-up against Anamosa, both Ryley Goebel and Ryanne Hansen returned from the flu making a major impact in the Pointers win.
From the opening whistle, CPU made it known they did not want their season to end scoring the first six points. After one, the Pointers held a 14-8 lead. Their smothering defense which was on point tonight creating 20 steals and 25 turnovers.
Both teams battled in the second quarter with the Hawks scoring the first six points, but the Pointers stormed back and finished the quarter on a 13-4 run, taking a 27-18 lead into the break.
Coming out in the second half West Delaware was able to keep pace with CPU for the first few minutes. With the score 30-21, CPU caught fire and went on a 21-2 run to blow open the game and never looked back.
Ryley Goebel led in points with 18 points, three steals and one block. Nicole Rick contributed with 10 points and three steals. Addy Tupa led with four rebounds and three assists.
Feb. 19 vs. Vinton-Shellsburg
3A region 3 championship game
CPU (21-3) will return to the state tournament for the seventh time in nine years following a very exciting 50-48 overtime win against Vinton-Shellsburg at CR Xavier.
The Vikings came out early scoring the first six points of the game, but CPU was able to lead 23-11, connecting on four three-pointers in the first.
V-S was able to calm the storm in the second stanza, narrowing CPU’s advantage to 27-22. The teams went back and forth in the third, with CPU holding a 35-28 lead heading into the fourth.
Vinton-Shellsburg scored nine straight points late in the fourth, capped off by a three-pointer from Abby Davis that put them in front with 42-38 with less than two minutes to play. Tayler Reaves evened up the score at 43 a-piece, with a three-pointer putting the game into overtime.
Goebel took command in overtime scoring five of her team high 20 points. Laine Hadsall hit her first free throw to open CPU’s scoring in overtime. After missing her second, Goebel grabbed the rebound, turned and scored two.
Following an inbound steal from Goebel, CPU was up 48-43. V-S battled back and tied the score at 48-48 with a three pointer from Julia Johnson with just over two minutes remaining.
Goebel broke the tie with a free throw at the 1:20 mark. With the defense doing their job, Alivia Sweeney followed suit on their next possession hitting one of two free throws, putting the Pointers up 50-48. The Vikings had one last chance, but another inbound steal from Goebel sealed the win for CPU.
NORTH LINNFeb. 15 vs. Maquoketa Valley
1A-4 regional quarterfinals
Tuesday night’s 59-40 quarterfinal game home win over Maquoketa Valley was a tale of two halves for the North Lynn Lynx girls’ basketball team.
The Wildcats came out in the first quarter and were able to execute their four-corner offense style of play, limiting Lynx possessions while trying to keep the score close.
With under a minute to go, they attempted to hold the ball for the last shot which would have resulted in a lead for them after one. But the Lynx made them pay with two steals, resulting in four points that gave North Linn a 13-10 lead.
For one final season the Wildcats could employ their slow type of offense due to a shot clock not being implemented into play until next year.
North Linn’s up tempo, fast break type of play dominated. They came out in the second with their full court pressure defense and continued to push the ball up the court extending their lead to 17-12. Maq Valley was able to end the half on a run narrowing the Lynx lead to 21-18.
Coming out after the half North Linn did not allow Maquoketa Valley to play their style of ball which resulted in North Linn extending their lead. The Lynx outscored the Wildcats 24-14 in the third.
Kurt, after getting in early foul trouble in the first, was key to North Linn extending their lead. Following a Lynx steal, Elise Ware drove the lane for an easy layup. A sweet pass from Skylar Benesh to Macy Boge resulted in another two points. Ella Ries nailed a couple three, and a beautiful no look pass from Kurt to Ellie Flanagan put the Lynx up 45-32 after three.
North Linn started the fourth like they ended the third and pulled away.
Head coach Brian Wheatley said, “We knew that we would be in for a tough battle against the Wildcats and their team came ready to play. We ran into some early foul trouble that forced us into some different rotations in the first half. Our kids did a great job of responding after halftime and had a great third quarter where we were able to open the game up a bit and stretch the lead for the rest of the game.”
Feb. 18 vs. Prince of Peace
1A-4 regional semifinals
Prince of Peace presented some challenges for North Linn with their size, but they did a great job of pushing the pace and controlling the tempo of the game. With this 63-48 win, the Lynx will face off against East Buchanan on Feb. 23 in the regional finals at West Delaware at 7 p.m.
Head Coach Brian Wheatley said, “We just did not shoot as well from the field (33%) as we normally do. Despite that, we were able to score 63 points and come out of the game with a hard-fought victory.”
“We want to thank our students, parents, families and the entire North Linn community for their continued support and look forward to seeing everyone out in full force as we have the opportunity to play East Buchanan on Wednesday night with a berth to the state tournament on the line.”
CENTRAL CITYFeb. 15 at East Buchanan
Class 1A – region 4 quarterfinals
The Central City girls’ basketball season came to a close on Tuesday with their 56-45 loss at East Buchanan in the quarter finals. East Buchanan has been having a great year. They are a very well coached team with a significant number of offensive threats.
Head Coach Al Fear said, “Our plan coming into the game was to play man to man defense and do the best we could to protect the paint and not allow them to flow into the lane area. The first quarter went very well for us. At the end of the first we were up 15-12.
The second half, each team made some adjustments and East Buchanan was starting to heat up hitting a few more shots that we were able to. Halftime score 24-31.
In the locker room Central City focused on their second half plan. They continued to fight hard on both sides of the floor. East Buchanan was able to get in a few more shots than the Wildcats. With three minutes left, East Buchanan began the slow down game passing the ball around the perimeter.
Throughout the night all the girls played very hard and obviously upset with the loss and having their season end. Sara Reid pulled in 17 points and achieved yet another milestone this year of the most points in a season. Other players who contributed were Bailee Weber with 10, Brylea Brooks nine, Hannah Kramer five and Natalie Noonan with four points.
“I really did not know what to expect when taking this coaching position this year. I am so happy that I did. It was one of the best coaching experiences I have had. These girls are fighters. They work hard, are passionate, skillful, funny, dedicated and most of coachable.” said Fear
“The only regret that I have is that I was only able to coach them for one year. These players changed the outlook of girls’ basketball in Central City.” said Fear
“Moving forward to next year, we will learn from our mistakes and continue to build our program. We have some outstanding 8th joining the team this summer which will help us move toward our goal of making it to Des Moines. Stay tuned. Go Wildcats.” said Fear.
ALBURNETTFeb. 15 at Bellevue
2A region 5 quarterfinals
The Pirates knew going into their match-up with the Comets of Bellevue it would take a full 32 minutes of solid play to pull out the win on their home court. At the final buzzer, Bellevue’s physical play enabled them to take the win 70-41.
Head coach Brendan Drahn said, “We were not quite ready for the physicality that Bellevue brought to the game to start. Our second half was way more competitive.”
“The girls were extremely coachable at halftime and were able to make the adjustments to compete in the second half.” said Drahn, “That was our main goal, we never had to worry about the girl’s effort, they are always working extremely hard. We just fell too far behind to get a chance to get back in the game.”
Looking back on the season coach Drahn will know his girls never gave up. “This season was full of a lot of growth by the whole team. We were very inexperienced when it came to varsity girls’ basketball so we were building a new team with a few pieces from last year. The girls worked hard and were extremely coachable.”
They made it very easy to come to work every day to coach them. It was awesome to see the growth of the girls and I can’t wait to see the work they put in in the offseason and see how it translates into our season next year.
The most memorable moment was beating East Buchanan in our last game of the regular season. The girls played one of their most complete team defensive games and we were able to beat a ranked 1A team.
Game stats were not available in time for production.