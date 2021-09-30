CENTER POINT URBANASept. 21, CPU Invitational
The CPU cross country team hosted the Center Point-Urbana Invitational on Sept. 21 with the girls’ varsity team taking home the team title. The boys’ varsity runners were runners-up behind Marion
The girls were meet champions scoring 45 points, outpacing a strong Marion team who scored 48 points. CPU placed three girls in the top eight. Kora Katcher ran an amazing race, leading from start to finish and earning the meet championship in a season best time of 19:26. That is only one second from her career best.
Coach Lew Paine said, “She looked like she was on a mission the whole time.”
Emma Wilkerson (21:14) placed seventh and Sydney McCormick (21:21) placed eighth. Madison Bockenstedt placed 14th and ran a personal best of 22:16. Emily Bowe 15th, Julia Paine 16th, with a personal best of 22:28, and Leah Taylor placed 18th (season best of 22:32). Other CPU runners with personal records were Emma Gorton (24:38), Maggie Mathis (25:27), Allison Gerhold (25:35), and Maura Rauch (28:12)
The boys were runner-up to one of the best teams in class 3A in Marion even without their top runner and one of the best in the state in Eli Larson. The boys had two top ten medalists, in Teegan Fuessley (18:28) who placed ninth, and Brody Behrens (18:31) in 10th.
Other CPU top five scoring runners were Casey Kirtz (18:51), 12th, Bradley Jones (19:05), 16th, and Isaac Larson (19:06), placing 17th. This was also a PR for Isaac. Other runners with personal records were, Will Gerhold (20:16), James DeSmet (20:17), Jacob Dreier (21:23), Porter Pavlovec (23:18), and Quinn Borkgren (23:23).
“The kids ran fast and confident, and we are so, so proud of their efforts.” said Paine
CENTRAL CITY/SPRINGVILLESept. 21 at CPU Invitational
Addison Merritt opened the meet with a 34 second victory in 12:50 in the MS girls race against the field that included most of the CR, Marion and LM schools in the 18-team field.
In the HS girls race Ashley Flansburg ran a solid 20:44, which is very close to her PR placing fifth in a field that included three 3A schools. Flansburg beat all the 3A girls in the race except the number one from each of the bigger schools and Megan Wheatley of NL. Flansburg ran a great first mile and just kept working in miles two and three for her second-best time of the year.
“The kids are still getting nice drops and three of the five girls had season’s bests with Isabel in 28th at 24:08, Kennedy Moore in 31st with 25:26 and Abi Stejskal 32nd in a 32 second PR with 25:49. Katelynn Staal ran in 30th at 24:43 to round out the team.”
On the boy’s side Evan Robertson led the way with a very consistent 18:44, just missing the podium in 11th place helping them earn a third-place finish as a team.
“We weren’t sure if Jack Stamp would even race today, as he was fighting off the effects of an illness over the weekend, he did run and had a solid race in 19:17, and ran well under the circumstances, he was our number two in 19th place.”
With a 40th place finish Ben VanWeelden had a nice PR in 20:28. Rounding out the team, Creston Cordes and Grant Chrissman continued their epic dueling in the quest for the #4 spot on the boys’ team. Creston won the battle this time with both running lifetime bests in 23:25.
“Proud of the way all runners are showing great consistency in their last few races as they gain fitness and experience. At this point in the season, I’m hoping to keep everyone healthy as the seasons start changing and cooler weather comes. Looking for good training and racing in the last month of our season and continued progress towards our end of season goals.”
Sept. 25 at Anamosa Invitational
As a young team the CC/SPR teams are still figuring a lot of things out. Pace, how hard I can push my body and still make it to the finish line, and what are my limits.
Well, some of these questions are starting to get answered as head coach Tim Stamp has asked the kids to start pushing harder in the second and third miles of their race, and to trust their training. “No risk, no reward is a big part of what I preach in practice.” said Stamp
Well, at Anamosa many of the kids are starting to do just that and the results were rather dramatic, as many of the kids ran lifetime bests. Addison Merritt began the meet with a dominant 38 second victory in another school record posting a 12:10 clocking in the MS girl’s race.
Ashley Flansburg finished 13th in, again, a loaded girl’s field, while beating at least two ranked 2A runners in the process in a PR 20:38. Katelynn Staal dropped nearly a minute today with great second and third miles in 23:44.
On the boy’s side Ben VanWeelden (19:47), Grant Chrissman (22:21), and Creston Cordes (22:23) showed great progress as well dropping 45 and over 60 seconds respectively in hitting new PRs for the season.
“As the kids continue to work hard and get healthy, we’ll be looking for everyone to continue the process of maximizing their individual potential. We are getting closer, but we’ll be in learning mode until the last meet of the year with the youth of our group. This group has been a pleasure to work with as they work hard, listen well and their effort is always great each day.” said Stamp.
ALBURNETTSept. 21 at Vinton Invitational
The Alburnett Cross Country ran at Vinton on Tuesday and had a strong night with many solid programs. The boys finished eighth behind the likes of CR Jefferson, a large group of WaMaC teams and the always tough team from Hudson.
Head Coach Luke Osman said, “We could not be prouder how we did as a team fighting to the end. We were led by Lucas Ahrendsen with a 12th place finish. Andrew Ossman and Blaine McGraw (PR) both broke the 20:00 minute mark on the night.”
Max Crist, Rylen, Rozek, Austin Shechinger and Trenton Abel rounded out the varsity race with PR’s. JV boys got PR’s from Ryan Smith, Noah Kruckenburg and Aidan McGraw.
The girls ran in a very fast girls race and ran their race respectively led by Lyndsey Hospodarsky. Evie Gerhing was back and ran a PR on the night. Jaqui Engledow had the biggest race of the night with a PR beating her best by 1:24.
The JH again started the night off strong for the Pirates. Carly Mcgraw placed second, two seconds behind the leader and Esme Crist ran another PR and has improved every race. The boys again came out victorious, knocking off talented Regis/LaSalle and CCA. Henry Abel was first, Logan Osman second, Hayden Gustafson third, Brady Scott 10th and Anson Ford 16th. All of the JH boys had PR’s on the night.
Sept. 23 at Grundy Center
Alburnett made the trek to Grundy Center to compete. We do not shy away from competition and that was evident on Thursday with that field and the hilly course, said coach Ossman. “We enjoyed competing but we all had fun watching all the runners.”
The Pirates finally had all four of their girls back together for the first time since they ran at Williamsburg. Isabelle Graubard led the way with a solid finish after missing Tuesday, Hospodarsky had another good night running, Gerhing and Engledow rounded out the girls’ team.
The varsity boys again worked hard in a tough field of runners finishing ninth. “All this is going to do is get us ready for the Conference and district meets. To have all 5-point runners under 21:00 was a big boost for us.” said Ossman
Ahrendsen again led the way with a time of 18:18 and just got in the top 20. Blaine McGraw had a strong night as our second runner followed by Crist with a PR for the third meet in a row. Schechinger and Trenton Abel made up the team.
The JV boys ran a good race led by Smith and Kruckenburg both dropping :45 seconds for PR’s. Loeffelholz and Aidan McGraw had great races on the night and they keep on improving each week.
“We are coming together had the right time and coming together as a team.” said Ossman
NORTH LINNThe Lynx had a busy week running at both CPU on Sept. 21 and again at Anamosa on Sept. 25. The girls team finished fourth and sixth respectively. The boys placed third at CPU and 10th at Anamosa.
Sept. 21 at CPU Invitational
In the HS girls race it was sophomore Meghan Wheatley who led the Lynx with another great finish in third place at 19:55. Mackenzie Bridgewater and Kyla Bildstein both finished in the top 30. Bridgewater was 20th (22:41) and Bildstein placed 29th (23:49).
The HS boys placed all their top seven runners in the top 50 with Caleb Bildstein (18:27), eighth, Teegan Fuessley (18:28), ninth and Brody Behrens in 10th at 18:31. Ty Pflughaupt finished in 13th (18:57), Nathan Bean (18:58) 14th, Dakota Dudley (20:36) 41st, Dylan Dudley (20:42) 42nd and Carter Folkers placed 49th at 21:11.
In the JV girls race Samantha Taylor finished 43rd at 32:54 and Kira Ingwersen was 44th at 33:13. The MS teams both had real nice meets with the girls’ team placing third and the boys in sixth. Peyton McMahon was the top girl finisher with a nice fifth place finish with a time of 13:34. Three other girls finished in the top 25; Carly Ries (15:21) 22nd, Ava Hoover (15:29)24th, Niamh Wylie (15:37)25th. Leading the boys was Levi Benesh in seventh place at 12:11.
Sept. 25 at Anamosa Invitational
On Sept. 25 the team ran at the always tough Anamosa invitational that brings in some larger schools making for some strong competition. Both of the HS teams placed in the top ten with the girls in sixth and boys taking home 10th place.
In the HS girls race Wheatley ran 19:56 (one hundredth of a second off her time on Tuesday night) taking home another third-place finish. Bryn Collum placed 21st at 21:23, Bridgewater (22:50) 37th, Bildstein (23:47) 46th, Carly Myers (24:01) 48th.
Leading the HS boys was Bildstein with another top 25 finish in 24th at 18:01. Pflughaupt was 32nd at 18:35 and Bean placed 38th at 18:41. Rounding out the boys’ times are Dakota Dudley (19:48) Dylan Dudley (20:42) Folkers (21:10) and Isaa Pfab (22:06).
All five of the girls JV runners placed in the top 40 with Cady Sutcliffe in 27th at 26:19. Ella Ries (27:31) 33rd, Elise Ware (28:27) 36th, Daisy Bruns (29:28) 37th and Samantha Taylor 39th at 30:48.
McMahon (4th), Ries (16th) and Abby Michael (19th) finished in the top 20 with Hoover in 22nd, Mackenzie Burke 27th, Wylie 28th and Lucy Haughenbury in 29th.