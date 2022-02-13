Center Point Urbana’s Carter Kirtz swims for the Vinton-Shellsburg Stormin’ Vikings team and placed 24th in the 200 Individual Medley prelims with a time of 2:01.08.
Unofficially the team calls themselves the “Stormin’ Vikings” to recognize the kids from CPU who are a part of the team. CPU entered a cooperative agreement to swim on the V-S team five years ago. Since that time, there have been between one and four CPU swimmers each year. Head coach Robert Levis hopes the future will bring in more.
Kirtz finished the day placing eighth in the 100 yd Breaststroke prelims with a time of 58.46, qualifying him for finals. Carter Kirtz placed third in his heat of the 100 Breast with a time of 58.36.
Head coach Robert Levis commented on his swimmer from CPU, “Carter finished eighth in the state in the 100 Breast and helped our relay finish 16th, the top performance from an 3A school in Iowa. He was also 24th in the State in the 200 Individual Medley.”
Kirtz finishes his high school swim career as the program record holder with four of eight individual events and a member of all three record-setting relay teams. If separate records were kept for CPU, Kirtz would own all eight records.
“Carter has just been an outstanding swimmer, teammate and leader. This is his third straight year swimming at state, something that our program hasn’t done in probably 30 years or more.” said Levis
Swimming in Iowa is a single class sport. Only 32 individuals per event and 24 relay teams per event qualify for state so everyone has to compete against powerhouse schools with the likes of Linn-Mar’s, Cedar Rapids and Iowa City schools, Waukee, Dowling, and others for those spots. What Kirtz has accomplished, and helped his team accomplish, is really special.