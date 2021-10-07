It was a very crowded field in all the races with 27 schools in attendance at the Jesup Invitational on Sept. 28 with three of our four area schools in attendance.
The CPU girls took home a third-place finish and North Linn finished in ninth. All three boys teams placed in the top 20 with CPU as top area team in sixth place.
CENTER POINT URBANASept. 28 at Jesup Invitational
We had another busy week. Tuesday, we attended the Jesup meet. The boys were 6th and the girl’s got 3rd. The kids were really strong at the end of the races. They were passing a lot of other runners at the end. On the boys’ side Eli Larson was easily the winner. The girls had 3 runners in the top twenty. Kora Katcher was 6th, Emma Wilkerson was 18th, and Sydney McCormick was 19th.
Oct. 2 at Wartburg
Saturday, we attended the Steve Johnson Invite at Wartburg College. It had some of the best runners from Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin in attendance.
The girls team placed 17. Kora Katcher placed 11th with a time of 19:03.
“She just continues to get better every week.” Said coach Jeff Engen, “The bigger the meet the better she performs.”
The girls had 6 PR’s. For the varsity they were Kora Katcher, Sydney McCormick, and Emily Bowe. Emily is really starting to figure it out.
For the JV they were Emma Gorton, Allison Mourlam, and Emma Demuth.
The boys placed 21. Eli Larson placed 5th with a time of 15:36. That’s a 5:01 mile average. The boys had 4 kids that PRd. On the varsity it was Eli Larson, Brody Behrens, and Casey Kirtz. On the JV was Quinn Borkgren.
“Our top runners continue to keep getting better. We are getting close to the home stretch. I can’t wait to see what the next few weeks bring us.”
CENTRAL CITY/SPRINGVILLESept. 30 at West Dubuque meet
No doubt about it, the West Dubuque course was a monster. This course is all about strength and maturity and it showed as the three juniors on the team (Evan Robertson, Isabel Guerero and Ashley Flansburg) were the closest to their seasons best and the younger kids had a tougher time of it.
“It’s the reality of the sport, some courses are tougher than others, and as the youth of our team becomes more seasoned, gains maturity both physically and mentally, we will handle days like today much better.” Head coach Tim Stamp said, “Each meet we learn a little bit more about the sport and ourselves. We gain a little bit more knowledge and strength towards our goals and maximizing our potential. Today was a big lesson.”
Flansburg led the way on the hills, valleys, and corn fields they encountered on the WD course today. She blistered the extremely challenging course setting a new lifetime best, earning a seventh-place overall finish in 20:32.
On a course where most kids run 30 seconds to a minute slower than their fastest times, Flansburg got out fast and never looked back. She also got her first ranking in the top 30 in 2A the night before (22)
“I think she felt she had to show that it was deserved.” said Stamp.
ALBURNETTSept. 28 at Jesup Invitational
The Pirates small contingent of girls just keep on improving on the year. Isabelle Graubard led the way with another PR on the season (26:07), Lindsey Hospodarsky (28:51.3) and Evie Gehring (30:44.3) had a solid night on the course. Jaqui Engledow improves every week and hits a new PR by close to a minute (33:33.4).
The varsity boys competed in a cramped and highly ranked field to place 19th. “Not our best team finish but we competed and that is what this team is capable of doing.” said Ossman
The Pirates were missing senior Andrew Ossman and freshman Rylen Rozek for the meet. Missing those two was evident but the other members stepped up to fill the spots. Lucas Ahrendsen led the way in 39th (18:32.4) followed by Blaine McGraw with a PR of 19:40. Dylan Barenz (20:56.8), Max Crist (21:00.1) and Austin Schechinger (PR) (21:44.1) rounded out the scoring. Trenton Abel had a good PR at 21:55.9 and Ryan Smith finished out the varsity boys with a time of 25:14.6. The JV boys had PRs by Noah Kruckenberg and Aidan McGraw.
On Sept. 30 the Pirates varsity boys ventured to Hampton for the Bulldog Invitational. Ahrendsen led the way with a 12th place finish at 18:59.32. Ossman returned to run and had a great night with a PR of 19:24. Blaine McGraw (20:21.69), Crist (21:41.03), Barenz (22:01.43) rounded out the team scores with solid finishes. Aidan McGraw got a taste of varsity action along with Evan Loeffelholz.
“We knew we would have a rough night with the teams present. We had a solid seventh place finish in the night.”
“We could not be happier with how we competed this week. We keep making strides as a team and individuals as we get close to the end of the season.” said Ossman
NORTH LINNSept. 28 at Jesup Invitational
North Linn traveled to Jesup for their invitational which included 27 teams and some of the best runners in the state in all classes.
The girls’ varsity team placed ninth while the boys team took home a nice 16th place finish with over 185 runners in the field. In the JV girls race Daisy Bruns led the Lynx with a time of 28:06 followed by Ella Ries in 28:34.9.
Leading the Lynx in the MS girls’ race was eighth grader Peyton McMahon who took home a podium finish in third place with a time of 9:36.1. Niamh Wylie had a top 50 finish with a time of 11:19.2 for 45th place. Leading the boys to a sixth-place team finish was Levi Benesh in sixth at 8:53.2. He was followed by Landon Mertens in 35th at 9:57.
Co-Head Coach Bob Mudd commented, “Meghan Wheatley and Brynn Collum ran well and medaled for us again today. They have both had a great year so far, Meghan is ranked 10th and Bryn 27th in the state Class 1A rankings, I could not be prouder of the both of them.”