CPU Varsity Football senior Ethan Kress was selected to the 3rd Team All-State INA squad as an offensive lineman Dec 23, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now CPU Varsity Football senior Ethan Kress was selected to the 3rd Team All-State INA squad as an offensive lineman. contributed photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Linn News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesAll-time Raider great Moza Fay to host wrestling clinics in AnamosaShop with A Cop event heldCouple to reopen county churchAxe-cade opens doors downtownGrant Wood AEA Schools address social media trend regarding National School Shooting DaySpringville girls basketball: Playing to near perfectionAnamosa boys wrestling: Making a name for themselvesOrgan being removed from King ChapelProject 60 feeds more than 170 this yearWilma Cox Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.