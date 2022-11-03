Craig Everette Steffen, 63, died Oct. 14, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids.
Visitation was held at 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the Rieken Duhn Funeral Home in Griswold. His funeral service was at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Griswold Central Church of Christ. Interment was in the Griswold Cemetery. A memorial service was also held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 23, in Central City.
Craig was born Sept. 19, 1959, in Creston, the son of Paul Everette and Cleo Maxine (Ray) Steffen. After graduating from Griswold High School in 1979, he worked on numerous farms and hog confinements in Iowa and Nebraska. He settled in Central City and enjoyed nearly 16 years of employment with Shulista Farms, working in the hog confinement operation.
Craig had an extensive collection of toy John Deere implements and displayed them annually at the Griswold Soldiers Reunion. Many friendships developed through his love of this collection.
Mourning his passing are his sisters: Karla Auble of Arnold, Neb., Diane (Allen) Conner of Arnold, Neb. and Jan (Ray) Preston of Griswold; four nieces; three nephews; seven great-nieces and nephews and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Craig was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Cleo Steffen; his grandparents: Henry and Blanche Steffen and Frank and Vera Ray; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A memorial fund has been established in Craig’s name. Rieken Duhn Funeral Home in Griswold is assisting the family.