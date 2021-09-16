All four of our area schools had runners put up their personal best times this past week. Each team had multiple athletes who ran their best times ever.
Springville Invitational, Sept 7With seven of the eight teams being Tri Rivers teams, it seemed like a mini conference meet and a nice smaller school meet with all schools being Class 1 or 2A.
Alburnett
The Alburnett high school boys team finished third behind Starmont and North Linn. The Pirates ran well and are showing that this team has some strong runners and depth. Lucas Ahrendsen finished sixth with a time of 19:14, Andrew Ossman was 17th (21:08.0), Blaine McGraw 18th (21:09.0), Rylen Rozek 26th (22:06.0) and Trenton Abel and Austin Schechinger rounded out the varsity times.
Head coach Luke Ossman commented, “We knew it would be a tough meet with Starmont being there and North Linn is always going to be tough. We had all these boys running together so it was fair game to see who would prevail on the varsity side.”
The girls were missing two runners for the night, but the Pirates again had good performances from sophomore Izzy Graubard who finished in 19th (24:50.2), and junior Lindsey Hospodarsky in 26th at 29:27.0.
Led by seventh grader Henry Abel who won with a time of 12:23.1, the Pirates junior high boys team finished in first place with 16 points, and were 16 seconds from a perfect score. Isaac Newton finished in second with 52 points.
Hayden Gustafson was second (13:09.4), Logan Ossman third (13:09.5), Brady Scott fourth (13:50.6) and Anson Ford sixth (14:14.4) and a strong performance by Cam McGraw and Gage Rauch. Esme Crist finished sixth in the girl’s race.
“Watching the high school runners cheering them on made their night. We have talked about being one team and that was evident watching them cheer the junior high runners on to their finish.” said Ossman
Central City/Springville
On the girl’s side, Ashley Flansburg was in second at 21:48. In her first meet back, Isabel Guerero, was the teams’ number two runner in 10th place at 25:10. Kennedy Moore was 16th (27:32) Abi Stejskal 19th (28:07) and Kateylnn Staal 20th at 28:12.
Seventh grader Addison Merritt won the junior high girls two miles race with a superfast time of 13:04. Merritt has won all of her junior high races so far against her female competition and only been beaten by two boys in combined races.
Head coach Tim Stamp said, “It’s great to see Izzy back on the course for the girls, and all our runners did a great job on a beautiful fall day on a challenging hilly course at our home Invite.”
Leading the way for the boys was freshman Jack Stamp with a solid seventh place finish in a PR 19:26. Evan Robertson placed 10th with a nice improvement of over 1:20 from last year’s race at 19: 57.
“This was a great chance for all runners to get a taste of a course with quite a few hills and grades on it. A great spectator course, as the runners run 2-3 loops around the Springville school grounds on a variety of challenging hills that made it hard to run superfast times.” said Stamp
North Linn
Lynx co-head coach Dana Schmidt was very pleased with how their teams ran Tuesday at Springville with both of the high school teams performing very well. “Both of our teams ran very nice races today; I am proud of how they all performed today.”
Five Lynx girls placed in the top 12 helping them finish first as a team with Meghan Wheatley taking home first with a time of 20:45. She was followed by freshman Bryn Collum in 3rd (23:00), MaKenzie Bridgewater 7th (24:14.2), Carly Myers 11th (25:42.4) and Kyla Bildstein 12 at 25:46.1.
The Lynx boys team placed second behind a strong Starmont team with all their runners finishing in the top 30. Caleb Bildstein led the way in fifth at 19:08.4. Four additional runners placed in the top 30. Ty Pflughaupt 9th (19:45.7), Nathan Bean 11th (19:57.4), Dakota Dudley 23rd (21:46), Dylan Dudley 28th (22:24.9) and Carter Folkers 30th at 23:44.4.
CPU at Dick Pollitt Go-Hawk Classic, Sept 7
Head coach Lew Paine was very proud of how the teams performed starting off the week with a strong showing on a nice college course at Wartburg. The sophomore boys were meet champions. The senior and freshman girls were team runners-up.
Emma Wilkerson led the way for the sophomore girls in sixth place with a time of 21:38.29. Sydney McCormick was 9th (21:42.99) and Julia Paine rounded out the Pointers top 20 in 19th at 22:56.07)
Sophomore Casey Kirtz was the boy’s top finisher in fifth at 18:33.53. Also finishing in the top 10 was Brody Behrens in 8th at 18:51.63. Carter Easton led the freshman in 15th (19:10.90)
Sept 11 at Monticello InvitationalCenter Point Urbana
Many personal bests were recorded on a very fast course. The race at the front of both varsity races was amazing, led by amazing runners.
Head coach Lew Paine said, “I thought Eli Larson ran a smart race. He closed the gap on Naumann with 200 meters to go, but Naumann had a little more juice in his legs this time. I am very proud of Eli (Larson). He ran a very smart race and had a season PR.”
Larson commented after the race, “I was right with him the whole race but he had a stronger kick at the end. I felt I ran a better race against him today than I had previously.”
“On the girls’ side, not having Kay Fett today cost us a few points, but Kora Katcher is a great leader and for the most part, the girls competed well. We were beaten by some strong teams, but also beat some good teams. Once again, most achieved PR’s. Too many to mention.” said Paine
Central City / Springville
All kids threw down great efforts and PR’s all around for the entire team. Addison Merritt got the meet started off right with a strong victory in the MS girls race with a school record 12:23.
Next in the boys JV race Jack Stamp and Evan Robertson went 1-2, both with huge PR’s, 18:21 an 18:34 respectively, Jack’s time was #3 of all freshmen who ran yesterday. Grant and Creston also hit new lows for the season on the mostly flat course, 23:43 and 23:46.
Ashley Flansburg led the girls in a totally loaded race with a dozen ranked girls in various classes with a 1 minute plus PR in 20:39 in an impressive 17th place. Isabel Guerero was our number 2 in 24:21, with Katelynn Staal right behind with a big 3-minute improvement in 24:27. Abi Stejskal was next in 26:24 and Kennedy Moore rounded out the team in 26:50.
Super proud of the competitive effort all put out there. All 5k runners improved, not just seconds, but in all cases over a minute, which is impressive for the inexperience of our team.
North Linn
The Lynx boys and girls varsity teams all ran personal bests on the day. Meghan Wheatley finished fourth amongst strong competition with a time of 19:47. Kenzie Bridgewater was 8th at 19:56 and Bryn Collum was 26th at 21:12.
“The high school boys’ team is making great improvements. Caleb Bildstein has been running very well, followed by Ty Pflughaupt and Nathan Bean.” said Schmidt
The middle school cross country teams had a strong showing at their first meet on Saturday. The middle school girls were led by Peyton McMahon and Carly Ries. The middle school boys by Levi Benesh.