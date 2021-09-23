All four of our area team ran at Starmont in Arlington on Sept. 14 in a star-studded field in both the 1A class division and also in the 2A & 3A. CPU led the way in the 2A/3A division with the girls taking home second. North Linn was third and CC/SPR was fourth in the Class 1A standings. On the boys’ side, North Linn was our top finisher in second with Alburnett taking fourth in the final 1A standings. CPU boys finished in third behind two very solid teams from Waukon and Oelwein with Eli Larson taking home the individual title almost a full minute ahead of the second-place finisher.
AlburnettHead coach Luke Ossman commented prior to the meet, “We knew there would be a lot of quality teams and runners. It was going to be a fun night to run and we wanted to see how the kids would respond to the tough competition.”
The varsity boys competed against some strong competition and as they have this season, they stepped up when it mattered. The Pirates ran four seniors and three freshmen finishing in fourth in the 1A team race.
“To be able to run with Hudson, Sumner-Fredericksburg and North Linn showed we are working hard.” said Ossman
Lucas Ahrendsen finished 12th (3rd in 1A) in a time of 18:18 just off of a PR. Andrew Ossman ran a 19:57 just off a PR. The other five varsity runners all had PR’s; Blaine McGraw 20:18, Max Crist 21:02, Rylen Rozek 21:37, Austin Schechinger 21:56 and Trenton Abel 22:14.
Ossman said, “The freshmen are stepping up and making our seniors work. This is what we have wanted to see from everyone. We go out every day and put in the work and results are showing.”
The Pirates were short one runner on the JV boys’ side so they did not have a JV team. The four that ran the race proved they are able to compete and set the bar for everyone else to follow. Ryan Smith led the way with a PR, Noah Kruckenberg and Aiden McGraw followed his lead and both got big PR’s on the night. Senior Evan Loeffelholz rounded out the JV race with a season best time and competed to the end.
The Pirates were missing two of their girls this week. Going in, coach Ossman told the girls they were going to run in the Varsity race. His goal was to just have them run their race and not worry about the other runners. The girls commented after the race how fun it was to run in a race with so many quality runners.
Isabelle Graubard led the way with a PR and is starting to figure out what she can do. This is her second year running the 5k and is getting stronger and confident in her ability. Jaqui Engeldow was back running after being away for a week and had a solid race.
The Pirates small JH girls prove they are ready to compete. Led by Carly McGraw in 18th and Esme Crist with a huge PR. The boys were the Champions ahead of a strong and talented CPU and Denver squads. For them to beat these teams shows what the High School kids have instilled in them to do. Henry Abel third, Hayden Gustafson eighth, Logan Ossman ninth, Brady Scott 14th and Anson Ford 28th. Cam McGraw had a huge PR and Dylan Flannery had a solid race in his first competition.
North LinnCo-Head coach Bob Mudd was pleased with how their teams ran on Sept. 14 at Starmont with the varsity boys team placing second and the girls team taking home third place.
Once again, Caleb Bildstein led boys in the 1A class varsity race placing 11th at 18:15.65. Ty Pflughaupt (31st 18:56.77) along with Nathan Bean (33rd 19:02.77) were solid finishers for the Lynx. The Lynx were second behind a strong Hudson team with their five scored runners only a combined 50 seconds behind Hudson.
Meghan Wheatley led the girls’ varsity placing sixth with a time of 20:01.84 and was the 1A girls’ top finisher and only 1A runner in the top ten. She was followed by Bryn Collum in 26th (22:01.76) and Mackenzie Bridgewater in 40th with a time of 22:51.23.
The Lynx middle school teams put in two more great races. Peyton McMahon led the girls and Levi Benesh led for the boys.
Center Point UrbanaThe CPU cross country team competed at Starmont and in Pella at the Heartland Classic this week.
At Starmont on Sept. 14 the girls placed second as a team behind a very talented Denver team. They placed three girls in the top 10 and all of their top five runners finished in the top 25 of the 2A-3A division. Kora Katcher placed fifth out of all divisions with a time of 19:53.12. The race had a lot of ranked individuals. Emma Wilkerson placed 11th at 20:52.91 with freshman Sydney McCormick in 14th at 21:13.01. The JV girls won the 2A-3A division with Leah Taylor winning the race.
The varsity boys placed third in the 2A-3A division with all six runners in the top 30 of the division. Eli Larson won the overall race with a time of 16:14. He was over a minute ahead of the second-place runner. Teegan Fuessley was 15th at 18:21.71, Casey Kirtz 20th (18:30.20), Brody Behrens 21st (18:32.56). Rounding out the top 40 were Jonah Salow in 38th and Carter Easton in 39th.
On Sept. 18 CPU took their runners to compete at Central College for the Heartland Classic. The field was loaded with some of the best teams in the Midwest with five different states represented.
The girls were up for the challenge and ran excellent in the hot and sunny weather, which is not ideal for distance running. Katcher placed 17th overall with a time of 19:34. She placed ahead of some highly ranked runners. There was only one 3A runner ahead of her.
Coach Engens commented, “She is proving she is one of the best in 3A.”
Sydney McCormick had a very strong day as well with a PR and a time of 21:06.
The boys also had a great day as well. with Larson placing 12th in the basically all-star studded field. There were only five runners from Iowa ahead of him and they were all highly ranked 4A runners.
“He looked phenomenal during the race. His time was 16:00 which is great on the rolling hill course.” said Engen
“Both the boys’ and girls’ teams are looking really good right now. We have multiple runners fighting for varsity spots which makes us stronger. We are going to continue to get better as the season moves forward.” said Engen
Central City/SpringvilleThe Starmont meet showed head coach Tim Stamp the great consistency with all of their runners running a PR or very close to it, and considering the quick turnaround from the Monti meet he felt it went pretty well.
Jack Stamp and Evan Robertson led the way with a 14th and 27th place finish in the varsity race with Stamp at 18:21.12 and Robertson within 10 seconds of his PR in 18:44. If you only counted the 1A runners both would have placed 4th and 6th overall.
A nice PR came from Ben Vanweelden in the JV race in 20:34 and a 15th place finish. Grant Chrissman kept dropping time and ran within two seconds of his lifetime best in 23:32, Creston Cordes came in with a consistent 24:05 as the final runner.
The girls mirrored the guys in performances as they are all getting consistent or having a nice time drop. Ashley Flansburg is staying right around that 21-minute barrier (21:13) which is very solid for being her first year of competition and a 15th place finish.
Stamp commented, “These girls’ races continue to be quite stacked in the top 25 or so, so a top 15 finish is impressive. Katelynn Staal keeps dropping time and ran #2 for us. Kennedy Moore dropped over a minute with a nice (25:44) effort as well. Isabel ran 24:59 and Abi Stejskal came in at 27:50 to round out the team.”
“Overall, I was very pleased with the results as our team is so young and inexperienced. For the youth of this group, I feel it’s still stressful on their bodies to race back-to-back like that, and I am looking forward to the CPU race with fresher legs. We also had a really solid day of training on Thursday after readjusting the training loads for each in looking towards where we would like to be in the weeks to come.” said Stamp