Daniel ‘Dan’ Walderbach
Daniel “Dan” Joseph Walderbach, 68, of Central City, went to his heavenly home Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids.
Daniel ‘Dan’ Walderbach
Daniel “Dan” Joseph Walderbach, 68, of Central City, went to his heavenly home Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids.
In agreement with his wishes, cremation has taken place. A visitation was held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. Memorial service was held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at the funeral home.
Dan was born May 16, 1954, at Delaware County Memorial Hospital, the first-born son of James and Mary Walderbach. He grew up in the Ryan area, moving into his first place on his own just out of high school. In his younger years, he drove a gas truck delivering LP gas and worked at a plastics factory where he met the love of his life, Shelley. Dan then drove a fleet truck offering tire services to farmers. He worked as a mechanic for numerous businesses, earning his way to Master Mechanic. Later, he moved into manager positions before retiring. After retirement, he opened a shop behind his home in Manchester, “The Lock Shop”. In 2014, he moved to Central City and added gunsmithing to his business, renaming the business “The Lock Shop and Gun Repair”.
Dan loved his grandchildren dearly and would do anything to spend time with them, periodically traveling to Texas and attending as many events as possible for those closer by in Marion. He was very proud to have one of his granddaughters hold his name forever, Bryli Daniel Walderbach.
Dan is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Shelley; daughter, Kimberly (Matt) Graham and their three children, Corbin, Damian and Xander Graham of Austin, Texas; son, Matthew (Mindy) Walderbach and their three children, Kaydence, Nyah and Bryli Walderbach of Marion; three brothers, David (Donna) Walderbach of Marion, Dennis Walderbach of Phoenix, Ariz. and Doug Walderbach, Phoenix, Ariz.; two sisters, Denise (Steve) Larson of Bernard and Debbie (Fred) Pasker of Marion.
Dan was preceded in death by his mother and father, Mary and James Walderbach; and two younger brothers, Dale Jeffrey and Donald.
Please share a memory of Daniel at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.