Dannette Lee (Price) Hankins, 65, of Coggon, went to be with the Lord Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place. The family greeted friends and family Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at Antioch Christian Church in Marion. A memorial service celebrating Dannette’s life was held Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at the church, with Pastor Chris Thomas officiating. A private family inurnment will take place at a later date at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Marshalltown. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Marion is assisting the family.
Dannette was born Oct. 30, 1956, in Marshalltown, to Harvey and Janet (Jarman) Price and graduated from South Tama High School. She was united in marriage to Dean Allen Hankins April 16, 1983, in Coggon. Four years later, they established their millwright business, DanDea Enterprises, which Dannette helped support while also operating her own computer business.
Most important to Dannette was her personal relationship with the Lord, and she took comfort in the promise of Isaiah 40:31. She and Dean enjoyed traveling, camping, baseball, and spending time with their family, most of all their grandson, Bennett. Dannette spent countless hours volunteering at United Parish Church, Antioch Church, East Central Iowa Council of Governments (ECICOG), Coggon Historical Society, and Coggon Area Betterment Association (CABA), which she helped establish and was dedicated to its success. Dannette’s devotion to her friends and family, her enthusiasm for life, and her limitless energy will be sorely missed.
Dannette is survived and lovingly remembered by her husband of 38 years, Dean Hankins of Coggon; two sons, Cody (Kelsey Lode) Hankins of Cedar Rapids, and Dustin Hankins of Coggon; grandson, Bennett; parents, Harvey and Janet Price; brother, Guy (Ingrid) Price of Florida; sister, Paulette (Dean) Meyer of Conrad and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.
She was preceded into eternal life by her grandparents and brother, Bruce Price.