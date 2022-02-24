Danny Ray Coufal, 68, of Warsaw, Mo., passed away Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at Golden Valley Memorial Hospital in Clinton, Mo. He was born June 14, 1953, in Swisher, son of Frank Coufal and Maxine (Renfro) Coufal.
Danny owned and operated Coufal’s Trucking, then worked for Phillips Trucking and Banner Valley Hauling. He enjoyed snowmobiling, sports of all kinds, watching his sons wrestle, dirt track races, snowmobiling, football, wrestling, girls basketball and was a fan of NHRA and NASCAR. Danny was quite the goofball and knew how to make people laugh. Everyone would agree Danny was quite the charmer, loved to sing and dance, and was most well-known for tinkering in his garage with a cold Coors Light, especially on his ol’ Ford truck.
He is preceded in death by his father, Frank Coufal and sister, Kathy McNamara.
Danny is survived by his mother, Maxine Coufal, of Warsaw; two sons, Dustin Coufal, and his fiancé Mindy Washburn of Marion and Austin Coufal, and his wife Jill, of Alburnett; sister Pam Lukecart and her husband Leroy of Lincoln, Mo.; his girlfriend, Kelly Williams of Warsaw and twelve grandchildren, Brantley Coufal, Shayden Washburn, Mason Coufal, Alexi Washburn, Hunter Washburn, Tayten Coufal, Kathryn Coufal, Chase Coufal, Paislee Bureggeman, Kenzlee Bureggeman, Bentlee Bureggeman and Tylan Williams.
Arrangements for his cremation are under the direction of the Reser Funeral Home, Warsaw, Mo.
Expressions of sympathy can be addressed to Austin Coufal c/o 101 Longworth Ave Alburnett Ia 52202.