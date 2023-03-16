Darlene (Sisler) Cooper
Darlene (Sisler) Cooper, 90, of Ankeny, passed away peacefully, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at her home, surrounded by family.
Rain. High near 45F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..
Periods of rain and snow this evening. Windy and remaining cloudy overnight. Low 18F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: March 16, 2023 @ 5:17 am
Darlene (Sisler) Cooper
Darlene (Sisler) Cooper, 90, of Ankeny, passed away peacefully, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at her home, surrounded by family.
She was born Feb. 11, 1932, to Rufus and Frieda Sisler and grew up in Coggon. She had a beautiful voice and in high school was asked to sing at many funerals, weddings and events in the community. She was a key player on her high school girls’ basketball team and even made it to the state tournament. Following her high school graduation, Darlene attended Iowa State University.
In eighth grade, Darlene met the love of her life, Joe Cooper. They were married June 21, 1953, and were anticipating the celebration of 70 years together this summer. They traveled together across the U.S. during Joe’s naval service and professional business opportunities. No matter where life took them, they became involved in the church and their community, and met new people that became lifelong friends.
Darlene was a woman of faith and started each day with devotions, Bible readings and prayer. She would tell you that she has lived a full, joyful life filled with precious family, treasured friends, wonderful memories and an abundance of God’s blessings.
Darlene was preceded in death by her parents, Rufus and Frieda Sisler and nephew, Serge Sisler II. She is survived by her loving husband, Joseph Cooper; daughters, Stephanie (Greg) Loeschke and Cynthia (Don) Wintrick; six grandchildren: Sarah and Grace Loeschke, Katelyn (Aaron) Ballish, Joe (Mackenzie) Wintrick and Madelyn and George Wintrick; great-grandchild, Ellie Grace Ballish; brother, Serge (Paula) Sisler; sister, Delores (John) McDonough; and many nieces, nephews and treasured friends.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.