Darrell Elliot

Darrell Elliott, 80, of rural Prairieburg, passed away Monday, Aug.16, 2021, at his home. Family greeted friends from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Central City. A Funeral service was held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at the funeral home, conducted by Pastor Vicki Engelmann. Burial followed at Mt. Clark Cemetery in Central City.
Darrell was born Dec. 6, 1940, Monticello, the son of Ashley and Geraldine (Brainard) Elliott. He graduated from Central City High School and attended Iowa State University. On July 28, 1963, Darrell was united in marriage to Mary Rose Shaffer, in Cedar Rapids. Darrell loved to farm and did so his whole life. He enjoyed horseback riding and mostly enjoyed spending time with his family. Darrell will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Darrell is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife of 58 years, Mary Rose of rural Prairieburg; three daughters, Cory (Jeff) Cronbaugh of Blairstown, Trudy (Loyd) Waybill of Central City, and Melissa Elliott of Ryan; six grandchildren, Bryce Cronbaugh of Blairstown, JD (Micah) Otterbein and CJ Waybill all of Alburnett, Ashley (Andrew) Ford of Marion, Amy Letts of Cedar Rapids, and Clint Letts of Ryan; one great-granddaughter, Addison Ford of Marion; brother, Dr. Marvin (Virginia) Elliott of Long Grove; brother-in-law, Fred Elwood of Riceville; three nieces, Kristen (Don) Lorenzen and Michelle Elliott all of Chicago, Illinois, and Sue Elwood of Corpus Christi, Texas; two nephews, Steve (Patty) Elwood of Fairbault, Minnesota and Stan (Theresa) Elwood of Rochester, Minnesota.
Darrell was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Emily Elwood; and close friends, Mark Kula and Bobbie Johnson.
A memorial fund has been established in Darrell’s memory.