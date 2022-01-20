Snow this morning will taper off and give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. Morning high of 27F with temps falling to near 10. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snowfall around one inch..
On January 11, Coggon mayor Travis Beckman presented Linn County Deputy Will Halverson with a key to the city for his heroics on June 20, 2021, when Halverson arrived first on scene to a robbery at the Casey’s on Highway 13.
“On that night, we saw the worst of what can happen to our brothers and sisters that wear the badge,” Mayor Beckman explained.
The suspect, Stanley Donahue of Chicago, is accused of firing 10 shots at Deputy Halverson, some of which hit the officer who was thankfully wearing a vest that night. Halverson was taken to the University of Iowa and was able to recover from his injuries; he’s now looking forward to medical clearance to return to work.
Halverson explained how he has “been trying to have a positive outlook” on everything since the incident, and is grateful for all the work local and county emergency personnel put in to ensure community safety.
“It’s not just for me, it’s for everybody,” Halverson said. “It was a coming-together of multiple agencies and I think everything worked flawlessly. I am here standing, walking, because of that.”
“I get to celebrate another Father’s Day with my kids,” he continued.
In honor of Deputy Halverson, Coggon EMS, Coggon Fire, and all other emergency response teams, Mayor Beckman declared June 20, 2022, Public Safety Appreciation Day. Mayor Beckman also presented a proclamation showing the community appreciation for emergency personnel.