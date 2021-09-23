Des Moines Register's 2022 Iowa High School Sports Awards Sep 23, 2021 Sep 23, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save We have multiple area players who are represented on this year’s All-Iowa teams for both softball and baseball.All the selections will be honored at the Des Moines Register’s 2022 Iowa High School Sports Awards celebration, and can attend the event free of charge.SOFTBALLClass 2A First TeamIF: Skylar Benesh, fr., North LinnIF: Jill Smith, jr., North LinnHonorable MentionEllie Flanagan, so., North LinnJenna Lemley, jr., North LinnBASEBALLClass 1A First TeamINF: Reed Stallman, sr., AlburnettINF: Hunter Caves, sr., AlburnettOF: Austin Hilmer, jr., North Linn Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Linn News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesSteven Ray BakerAnamosa cross country: State-ranked programSpringville volleyball: Title run just startingOne dead in I-80 crash in Johnson CountyShooting ruled justifiedBallot set for electionAnamosa tweaks COVID policyAnamosa football: Within striking distanceMidland football: Right back in the gameMidland cross country: Coming together as one Images Videos