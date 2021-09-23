We have multiple area players who are represented on this year’s All-Iowa teams for both softball and baseball.

All the selections will be honored at the Des Moines Register’s 2022 Iowa High School Sports Awards celebration, and can attend the event free of charge.

SOFTBALL

Class 2A First Team

IF: Skylar Benesh, fr., North Linn

IF: Jill Smith, jr., North Linn

Honorable Mention

Ellie Flanagan, so., North Linn

Jenna Lemley, jr., North Linn

BASEBALL

Class 1A First Team

INF: Reed Stallman, sr., Alburnett

INF: Hunter Caves, sr., Alburnett

OF: Austin Hilmer, jr., North Linn

