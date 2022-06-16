Diane Naaktgeboren, 73, of Anamosa, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at UnityPoint St. Luke’s Hospital, Cedar Rapids. Diane will be buried in a private ceremony at Wilcox Cemetery, Anamosa. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Cedar Rapids.
Diane was born May 20, 1949, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Richard and Beverly (Hover) Beaty. She graduated from Washington High School in 1967, and attended the University of Iowa and Kirkwood Community College. She met her future husband, Rick Naaktgeboren at Scout camp, leading to their marriage on Aug. 29, 1970. Diane worked for many years as a Certified Occupational Therapist Assistant with the Grant Wood Area Education Agency.
Faith and family were the most important things in Diane’s life. She was a dedicated member of the Baháí Faith. She loved being a grandma by attending the activities of her grandkids and always planning fun projects for them. Diane and her family have spent much of their time dedicated to Scouting and being outdoors. One of her favorite places to visit was the Boundary Waters in Minnesota.
In her free time, Diane enjoyed art, music and culture. She had a great talent for drawing, painting, and especially cardmaking.
Diane will be remembered for her love of everyone. She never missed a chance to give a hug or share encouraging words. Her light and spirit will be greatly missed.
Survivors include her husband, Rick; children, Jason (Brenda) of Center Point, Wendy (Josh) Yoder of Central City and Erik (Tina) of Marion; grandchildren, Collin, Mackenzie (Riley), Josie, Cameron, Van, Wade, Tate and Kane; great-grandson, Carson; brother, Richard (Mary) Beaty of Stratford, Ontario; sister, Kathy Siegling of Marion; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law, Jim Siegling.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.
