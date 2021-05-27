On May 14, the North Linn boys and girls varsity track team traveled to the district meet in Belle Plaine. For the girls’ team, the distance medley relay automatically qualified for the state meet, with the runners, Jaden Benesh, Kaitlyn Sommerflet, Olivia Rauch, and Macy Boge at a final time of 4:32:73.
Coming in first place, as another automatic qualifier, was Skylar Benesh in the long jump with a jump of 16 feet seven inches and a quarter. Skylar Benesh also qualified in the 100-meter dash.
Kailtyn Sommerfelt came in first running the open 800 meter run, also qualifying with a time of 2:32:99. The shuttle hurdle relay team consisting of Oliva Rauch, Chloe Van Etten, Ella Ries, and Caitlin Benesh qualified with a personal record of 1:13:02.
The girls and boys placed second at the Belle Plaine meet.
Likewise, the varsity boys track team had outstanding performances qualifying in five events. The sprint medley relay team, which also beat their own school record time with a 1:36:99, qualified. That team is run by Brady Klendworth, Austin Hilmer, Cade Haughenbry, and Kaleb Kurt. Next, was the 4X8 team including Cade Haughenbury, Isacc Knapp, Curtis Schott, and Kaleb Kurt finishing in 8:36:62. For the third event, the distance medley relay, the boys qualified as well, with the team of Austin Hilmer, Ben Wheatley, Cade Haughenbury, and Kaleb Kurt ending up with a 3:48:17. Following, is the 4X2 relay team running a 1:35:31 was Austin Hilmer, Lance Miller, Ben Wheatley, and Cade Haughenbury. Lastly, was Josh Bean in the 400 lows with a time of 59 seconds. All of the state individual qualifiers and qualifying teams will run May 20 — 22.