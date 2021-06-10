This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. You can check the activity of your favorite lake or stretch of river within each district, including which species are being caught, a rating of the bite (slow, fair, good or excellent), as well as a hot bait or lure pattern.
Big Woods LakeAnglers are catching crappie. Black Crappie — Fair: Use colored tube jigs or a crappie minnow under a slip bobber fished off of the jetties in 4-8 feet of water.
Brinker LakeAnglers are catching crappie. Black Crappie — Good: Cast or vertical jig with colored tube jigs or a crappie minnow under a slip bobber fished in 4-8 feet of water.
Casey Lake (aka Hickory Hills Lake)Anglers are catching bluegill, crappie, largemouth bass and channel catfish. Best bite is mid-afternoon to late evening. Black Crappie — Good: Try colored tube jigs or a crappie minnow under a slip bobber fished over structure in 3-5 feet of water. Bluegill — Good: Use a piece of crawler under a bobber or cast a light jig; bluegill are starting to move on spawning beds. Largemouth Bass — Good: Cast crankbaits or spinnerbaits off the jetties or the dam. Channel Catfish — Good: Try nightcrawlers, stink baits or leopard frogs fished off of the bottom.
Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)Anglers are catching channel catfish, smallmouth bass and a few walleyes on the Cedar River. Channel Catfish — Good: Try nightcrawlers. cut baits or stink baits fished on the bottom. Walleye — Fair: Use a jig tipped with a nightcrawler fished off the current breaks and near submerged wood structure.
George Wyth LakeAnglers are catching panfish and largemouth bass. Black Crappie — Good: Cast or vertical jig colored tube jigs or a crappie minnow under a slip bobber fished in 4-8 feet of water. Largemouth Bass — Good: Try topwater baits or spinnerbaits; best bite is early morning or late evening.
Lake DelhiAnglers are catching crappie. Fish early or late evening to avoid heavy boat traffic. Black Crappie — Fair: Cast or vertical jig colored tube jigs or a crappie minnow under a slip bobber fished in 4-8 feet of water near submerged wood structure.
Maquoketa River (above Monticello)Anglers are catching walleye and smallmouth bass on the Maquoketa River. Walleye — Fair: Cast and retrieve a jig tipped with a nightcrawler. Smallmouth Bass — Fair: Cast jigs, spinnerbaits or crankbaits.
North Prairie LakeAnglers are catching a few bass. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Try topwater baits or spinnerbaits; best bite is early morning or late evening.
Plainfield LakeAnglers are catching a few crappie. Black Crappie — Fair: Cast or vertical jig colored tube jigs or crappie minnow under a slip bobber fished in 4-8 feet of water.
South Prairie LakeAnglers are catching primarily bluegill and a few crappie. Black Crappie — Fair: Cast or vertical jig colored tube jigs or a crappie minnow under a slip bobber fished in 4-8 feet of water along the edge of weed beds. Bluegill — Good: Try a piece of crawler under a bobber or cast a light jig or use a flyrod; bluegill are starting to move on spawning beds.
Wapsipinicon River (Tripoli to Troy Mills)Northern Pike — Excellent: Try live baits under a bobber or artificial spinnerbaits.
Interior rivers bumped up with isolated rainfall events, but are still providing fair to good angling opportunities for smallmouth bass, walleye and channel catfish. Rivers should be in good condition for the upcoming weekend. Lakes are starting to produce some crappie. Trout streams are in excellent condition and providing some insect hatches with the warmer weather. For further information contact your area bait and tackle shops.