The event was a huge success. Some of us alumni decided to put together an alumni game to raise money for Don Williams. Don has been driving the softball bus for Alburnett for over 10 years. He was recently diagnosed with esophageal cancer. He is having surgery next week. All of the proceeds from the event are going to him and his family.
Here are some of the things that we did to raise money:
• We had concessions which included a meal deal. Lefty’s convenience store donated the hot dogs, hot dog buns, and ice for that.
• Baseball coach Ryan Stensland donated a whole hog (processing included). We raffled it off as 2 halves. From the hog raffle alone, we unofficially made around $1400.
•The current high school players hosted a bake sale. We are still waiting on totals for money raised from the concessions, bake sale, and the free will donations at the gate.
• Teisha Heft and Brooke Gilchrist organized sales and made the t-shirts. As of last night, the T-shirt fundraiser has raised $1750. The Mya Strong Foundation also donated an additional $250 to the fundraiser.
Don Williams was able to attend with much of his family and they were very appreciative of this event. There was a great turnout from the community and it was a fun night for all.
21 Pirate alumni played in the game. The more “seasoned” purple team were the eventual winners.