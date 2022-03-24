On Saturday, March 12, BIT Brewery in Central City hosted Pepper Joe’s pepper eating contest. The seven competitors had to eat a jalapeno pepper, serrano pepper, habanero pepper, Red Savina habanero, dehydrated Ghost Pepper, and dehydrated Carolina Reaper — the hottest pepper in the world. Competitors who made it to the final round had to duel it out by seeing who could eat more of the world’s hottest pepper. In the end, Jared Ash and Scott Utzinger agreed to split the $500 grand prize instead of continuing to battle the Reaper.
Utzinger said the spiciest pepper he had tried before stopping by BIT Brewery prior to the contest was a jalapeno; while at BIT, he was offered a ghost pepper and said when he didn’t react like the other patrons expected, he thought, “Maybe I should try this pepper eating contest.”
“I like spicy food, but not that type,” he said.
Ash, on the other hand, has a knack for spicy foods.
“In the past, I have been on the hunt for some of the hottest sauces I could find,” Ash explained. “I make my own special Reaper seasoning that I put on almost everything.”
Though both men have very different pasts with hot peppers, they enjoyed the friendly competition and support from friends and family — even those who “came to see me in agony,” Ash joked.
“Once you’ve had three or four, it’s not going to get much hotter than that,” Utzinger said, describing the final rounds of Carolina Reaper he and Ash endured. In the end, the final two contenders shook hands on splitting the prize and starting their recovery.
The heat or spice level of a pepper is determined using the Scoville Heat Unit (SHU) scale. This measures the capsaicin in the pepper. Jalapeno peppers sit around 2,500-10,000 SHU so the contestants started out at the bottom of the scale; the Carolina Reaper is at 1,500,000+ SHU.