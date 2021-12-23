Donna Rauch
Donna Maxine (Mathews) Rauch, 93, of Troy Mills, our mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister, and friend passed away Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, after a lengthy battle with COPD. A visitation was held Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Center Point, along with a parish vigil service. Funeral service was held Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Sacred Heart Church in Walker, with an additional visitation an hour prior to the funeral service. Burial took place following the funeral service at Troy Mills Cemetary.
The first of eight children, Mom was born Nov. 25, 1928, in Lake Preston, S.D., to James and Harriett (Maxine) Mathews. In 1936, she and her family moved to Center Point. Mom was one of ten who graduated from Urbana High School in 1947. On April 20, 1949, she married Walter Edward Rauch, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Independence. Their first home was in Washburn, where they lived for one short year before purchasing their farm near Troy Mills. Mom was a homemaker, and enjoyed 18 years of driving a school bus for North Linn Community School.
Being a member of the “Bunco Babes” group for 13 years and enjoying monthly evenings with the girls, even though she “won” the most losses, was a real treat for many years. She loved her “saucer of milk” with her daughters-in-law. She was continually teased by her son-in-law for not liking green beans when she ate dinner at his home. In 2018, Mom was Grand Marshall of the 4th of July parade in Troy Mills, which she thoroughly enjoyed and was proud to have been chosen. Mom had always wanted to travel to Hawaii. She was fortunate enough to make that journey twice, once with Robert and Ruth and the second for her 80th birthday with Rose and Ruth. She loved anything Hawaiian.
Currently she is a member of Heart of Mary Cluster, Sacred Heart Church in Walker and previously a member of St. John’s Catholic Church in Coggon. Mom was active in the women’s activities as well as teaching CCD for many years. Although she grew up attending the Methodist Church, she converted to the Catholic faith when she married Walter. Mom has a strong faith and made sure we attended church weekly, as well as Holy days and CCD classes. Mom was a very active member of the Troy Mills American Legion Auxiliary #712 Floyd Williamson, holding many offices on the board. She enjoyed helping at the Auxiliary activities, whether it be the Omelet Breakfasts or being a part of the color guard at parades and football games. She enjoyed attending sporting and musical events for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren as often as she could.
Whether it was shopping with Rose, helping Ruth with her garage sales, riding along on a trip out west with Paul and Maureen, playing cards on Sunday afternoon with Patrick, receiving a phone call from Wesley in Arizona, drinking a cup of coffee and reading the Sunday paper with Michael, or visiting Mark and Lynne at their farm, she always enjoyed spending time with her entire family. Mom will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Mom is survived by her seven children; Rozalia “Rose”, Ruth Bensmiller-Reed (Barry Reed), Paul (Maureen), Patrick, Wesley, Michael (Lynnette) and Mark (Lynne); grandchildren, Pamela Bensmiller, Jason (Lisa) Rauch. Eric (Misty) Rauch, Nathan (Rose Genter) Rauch, Shameka Estevane, Rachel Rauch, Sarah Rauch, Ethan (Rachel Hanley) Rauch, Mclane Rauch and “add-on” granddaughter, Kelly Burnett; twenty great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Loren Mathews, Sharon Koopman, Leila Stainbrook, Gale (Bonnie) Mathews, and Dan (Deb) Mathews; sisters-in-law, Betty Mathews, Rita O’Connell, Joanne Mathews; many nieces and nephews and numerous cousins.
Preceding her in death were her husband; parents; parents-in-law; son-in-law, Robert Bensmiller; grandson, Aaron Bensmiller; siblings Dean Mathews and Alan Mathews; nephew, Jay Mathews; and in-laws, Leo Rauch, William and Mary Porter, Elmer and Margaret Zieser, George and Edna Rauch, Carol Mathews, Ralph O’Connell and Delbert Koopman.
Mom appreciated her doctors, Michele Burnes, Dr. Steven Mindrup, Dr. Owen McCarron, Dr. Shawn Bielby, Dr. Lee Birchansky and Dr. Ryan Hollenbeck and her entire family are grateful for their continued care over the years.
The family wishes to thank Krissy from Right at Home, her neighbors, Shirley, Karen, Dave, John and Angie, Father Jim and Marsha from Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Also, the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy staff, nurse Pam, Chaplain Bill, Sara, Jackie, and Karisa for their care over the last few months. Virginia Gay Hospital staff and ER doctors. The volunteers who delivered Meals on Wheels, the Troy Mills rescue team, the Center Point ambulance service and the entire Troy Mills community who continually shared their expression of care and concern for Mom.
Memorials in Mom’s name can be made to the family for distribution to local charities, or please donate to your favorite charity.
Please share a memory of Donna at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.