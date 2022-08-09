Gabby Gormley’s dog Harley is a boxer/labrador mix, according to veterinary records. Unfortunately, Benton’s County law is vague and includes a ban on dogs that look like pit bulls. “My fiancé and I planned on calling Keystone home for upwards of 15+ years,” Gormley said, “but if we have to get rid of our dog, that time frame will be significantly cut short.”
Gabby Gormley’s dog Harley is a boxer/labrador mix, according to veterinary records. Unfortunately, Benton’s County law is vague and includes a ban on dogs that look like pit bulls. “My fiancé and I planned on calling Keystone home for upwards of 15+ years,” Gormley said, “but if we have to get rid of our dog, that time frame will be significantly cut short.”
MaKinzie Brecht’s dog Nightmare has been with her since Dec. 2020, but she moved to Keystone in Dec. 2021. When discussing the petition to change the regulations, Brecht said, “We aren’t just doing this for pit bills, we are doing this for every breed that has been labeled aggressive.”
July 28, 2022 — Ten families in Keystone, Iowa, were faced with an impossible demand: get rid of their dog. For many families, pets are part of the family and losing a pet can be heartbreaking. Unfortunately, Benton County told 10 families to do just that.
Benton County as a whole has banned “any dog which has the appearances and characteristics of being of the breed of Staffordshire Terrier, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier,” or any dog commonly referred to as a “pit bull.” This puts many non-pits at risk of being removed from the county.
Under Keystone’s Code of Ordinances, “dangerous animals” are not allowed to be within city limits; however, these “dangerous animals” include creatures like scorpions, wolverines and bats, as well as rottweilers and pit bull terriers. The Code also calls for the Mayor or Sheriff to investigate any complaints that someone has a “dangerous or vicious animal”—in Keystone’s case, the Sheriff was dispatched.
For MaKinzie Brecht, officials contacted her while at work on June 22.
“It was my address along with nine other addresses here in town turned in for having pit bulls or dogs that resemble pit bulls,” Brecht said. “I’ve just been able to live a normal, peaceful life [with my dog] up until now.”
Gabby Gormley also received notice while at work when a Benton County Deputy Sheriff called and told her about a complaint regarding her “pit bull.”
“I told him that she is a boxer/lab mix and that I have vet paperwork stating such,” Gormley explained. “He told me that unfortunately, it doesn’t matter because she ‘resembles’ a pit bull.”
Unlike Benton County, Linn County does not have any breed bans, nor do any towns within the county. Coggon does have an outdoor muzzle requirement for what have been deemed “dangerous breeds,” but Mayor Travis Beckman assured residents there is not a ban on any breed; he is open to considering a modification focused on negligent owners instead of large breeds.
“As mayor, I personally would support having that discussion as it is often the case that it is not the breed, but the owner,” Mayor Beckman said.
For those against breed specific legislation (BSL), “Don’t Bully Our Breed” on Facebook is dedicated to the cause and includes a petition to address the legislation. Brecht and Gormley have been working alongside Iowa Humane Society Director Preston Moore and Best Friends Animal Society to have this legislation addressed and overturned or made breed-neutral.
“Any dog can be mean if it is raised that way,” Brecht noted.
According to ASPCA, 21 states have banned breed specific legislation, including our neighbors in Minnesota, Illinois and South Dakota. Pit bulls and Staffordshire terriers are two of the most common dogs found in pet shelters because they’re perceived as aggressive.