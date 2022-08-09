July 28, 2022 — Ten families in Keystone, Iowa, were faced with an impossible demand: get rid of their dog. For many families, pets are part of the family and losing a pet can be heartbreaking. Unfortunately, Benton County told 10 families to do just that.

Benton County as a whole has banned “any dog which has the appearances and characteristics of being of the breed of Staffordshire Terrier, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier,” or any dog commonly referred to as a “pit bull.” This puts many non-pits at risk of being removed from the county.

