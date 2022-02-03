Dorothy Sackett
Dorothy Sackett, 91, passed away Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Sue and Ken’s home in Cedar Rapids, where she lived for the past 12 years. A visitation was held Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids. A funeral service took place Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at the funeral home. Burial followed at Walker Cemetery in Walker.
Dorothy was born April 5, 1930, in Pomona, Kan. to Lewis Dunkel and Lenora (Willard) Dunkel, the sixth of nine children. The family returned to Hopkinton where Dorothy grew up and attended school. Dorothy married Willis ‘Bill’ Sackett Jan. 31, 1948, in Anamosa. They operated a row crop and dairy farm west of Walker while raising eleven children. Dorothy will always be remembered for serving a great meal, enjoying a game of cards, and welcoming anyone with a smile.
Dorothy is survived by nine children, Ron of Cedar Rapids, Sherry of Hiawatha, Lynn (Karen) of Ogden, Marilyn (Miles) Wilson of Robins, Sue (Ken) Clayton of Cedar Rapids, Richard (Pam) of Winthrop, Lana of Cedar Rapids, Alan (Susan) of Stanwood, and Jeff (Lucy) of Amana; daughter-in-law, Terri Sackett of Center Point; siblings, Louis ‘Ed’ Dunkel of Cedar Rapids and Lyle Dunkel of Anamosa and sister-in-law, Ruth Dunkel of Florida.
Her legacy also includes 18 grandchildren, Mat, Vicky (Christian), Kelly, Travis, Mike (Shelly), Connor (Emily), Hannah, Tiffany (Cory) Elwick, Austin (Kirby Patten) and Logan Wilson, Josh (Amanda) Fuessley, Brandi (Ben) Sindelar, Cami (John) Neymeyer, Tessa (Dick) Cole, Billy and Jamie Sackett, Monica and Lexie; 18 great-grandchildren, Keana and Keagan Sackett, Riley and Chloe Quinn, Cael, Addyson, and Harper Sanders, Kayden Sackett, Kyle Sackett, Brantley and Axel Elwick, Mabel Fuessley, Isabel Guerrero, Oscar, Oliver, Oxford, and Opal Cole, and Evelyn Williams; three great-great-grandchildren, Alayna and Ariana Sackett, and Maddax Knapp and many nephews, nieces, and extended family that knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by husband Bill; three sons, Michael P. (1955-1969), Kevin B. (stillborn-1961), and Walter D. ‘Wally’ (1949-2020); parents, Lewis and Lenora Dunkel; grandchildren, Scott Sackett and Alisha Sackett; great-granddaughter, Abigail Sindelar; siblings, Levona Jondahl, Duane Dunkel, Lloyd Dunkel, Ernie Dunkel, Lucille Sackett, and Harlan Dunkel and daughter-in-law, Sharon (DeSotel) Sackett.
Please share a memory of Dorothy at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.