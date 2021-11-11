Douglas (Doug) Arnold, 63 of Center Point, passed away suddenly Friday morning, Oct. 29, 2021 in Cedar Rapids. He was born Feb. 21, 1958 in Cedar Rapids, to Madison and Keitha Arnold. Services will be held Wednesday Nov. 17, 2021 at Center Point United Methodist Church, 275 Green Street, West-Center Point, at 1:30 p.m., conducted by Rev. Andrew Happ of Center Point United Methodist and Rev. Tim Carter of First Nazarene Church of Cedar Rapids. The service will be followed by a time to meet and greet the family.
Doug lived in Linn and Benton Counties his entire life, attending Center Point Schools (now Center Point-Urbana Schools) from which he graduated in 1976 during America’s Bicentennial year. In high school, he lettered in football and basketball all four years and was also involved in plays/drama, band, chorus and State Boys Glee Club.
After graduating high school, he worked at Linn County Nurseries in Center Point and at Sutherland Lumber in Cedar Rapids for a couple of years and then went to work at Cry-o-Vac Division of W.R. Grace and Company in Cedar Rapids where his dad was employed. He worked at Cry-o-vac for thirty years in maintenance, also serving as a union steward and insurance representative for the Cry-o-vac Trust. After retirement, he opened his own business, Arnold’s Outdoor Equipment in Center Point. In addition to his work at both of these places, he also mowed Buffalo and Shiloh cemeteries in Linn County for over fifty years, first helping his dad and brothers mow and trim, then as the primary lawn maintenance person. In the early 2000s he decided he needed and wanted a college degree so he went back to school and earned a Bachelor’s degree from Almeda College and University.
His love for sports, playing softball, golf and basketball, led him to start coaching at Center Point High as boy’s assistant varsity coach from 1990-1997. In 1998, he was hired as the boy’s varsity head coach and had an outstanding winning record from 1998-2003, advancing in the tournaments regularly and winning conference championships. He also coached baseball and then served as the assistant varsity girls’ coach from 2007-2018. No one loved basketball more than Doug and he loved coaching and helping young men and women become model students and citizens. His influence over his athletes will live in their lives for years to come. He was a “Stormin’ Pointer” at heart but also coached at CR Prairie and Anamosa, plus summer basketball and elementary programs for CP. In 2004 he became a substitute bus driver then moved to full time and did this till the day he passed.
Personally, he loved being a father to his kids; Josh and Sean became part of the family with Roxanne. He and Lori had Brittany and Felicia come to live with them in 2007 as they had been involved in fostering children. On Oct. 19, 2012, the lives of Doug and Lori changed forever when they legally adopted Makaila and Sophie and in May 2013, Doug adopted Brittany.
Doug came across as gruff and tough but had a heart as big as you could have. He was always available to help a friend, move someone, get wood on a regular basis for his folks, and did anything he could to help his parents as they grew older, whether it was fixing and repairing cars, their house, building things, driving them places for vacations or to see Dave or Dan. When Josh and Angella moved to Texas, he helped get their house in Anamosa ready to sell. Every day he and his older brother Dave texted one another to be sure that they both okay. He was a guy who helped with projects for churches, school, community organizations and athletics. He was an eye and tissue donor and truly lived to help others. He told me one time that God made us to make other people’s lives better and he tried to do this in so many different ways. He was a giver in every sense of the word.
He was really invested in his younger girls’ lives in both basketball and softball. He loved coaching younger kids and just anything he could do to help his daughters and others to excel in ways they never expected. He loved going to his girls’ practices, games and traveling with them to tournaments. He was committed to making this world a better place through his influence and beliefs in kids and sports.
Doug is survived by his five children, Joshua Paul Arnold (Angella) of Fort Worth, Tex., Sean Zachary Arnold of Cedar Rapids, Brittany Marie Arnold of Bryan, Ohio, Makaila Nadine Arnold and Sophia Joe Kinnick Arnold of Center Point; two step-daughters, Tanya and Ashley Taken; his second wife Debbie Mottet; third wife Lori Osterkamp; two brothers; Dr. David R. Arnold of Oklahoma City and Rev. Daniel M. Arnold (Evie) of Council Bluffs; six grandchildren, Bailey Marie , Colton James, Chloe Mae Arnold, Madelyn Elizabeth Arnold, Tanner Lynn Van Dyke and one great-grandson Eduardo Bennie Ramirez. He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife Roxanne Arnold and sister-in-law Leslie Arnold.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations may be made to the Doug Arnold Memorial at Center Point Urbana Schools through Keystone Bank, by sending checks to PO Box 904 Center Point, IA 52213 and marked for Doug Arnold Memorial Fund or to Lori Osterkamp- 1011 First Street Center Point 52213.