Dwight Dale LeClere, 93, of Coggon, passed away Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha. Family greeted friends and family from 1- 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at Zion Presbyterian Church. A funeral service was held at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, where an additional visitation began one hour prior to the service. Pastor Donald LeClere and Pastor Lisa Ross Thedens officiated. Burial followed at Coggon Cemetery. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Central City assisted the family.
Dwight was born Sept. 27, 1928, at the family farmhouse east of Coggon, the son of Ernest Dwight and Marie Rose (Bronemann) LeClere. As a young teenager, he detasseled corn to earn money for lessons to receive his pilot license, which he earned before the age of 16. He was a 1946 graduate of Coggon High School and went on to serve honorably in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. On Nov. 4, 1951, Dwight was united in marriage to Arlene Klopp at the Central Park Presbyterian Church in Cedar Rapids. He farmed his entire life as well as worked for Collins Radio and Iowa Manufacturing. His love for flying never ended. He was a member of the Antique Aircraft Association and the Experimental Aircraft Association, the Masonic Lodge Mecca 523, Coggon American Legion Post #362, the Scottish Rite, Coggon Historical Society, the Eastern Star, and Zion Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed fishing and going to his grandchildren’s sporting events. Dwight’s passion was spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Dwight is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife of 69 years, Arlene J. LeClere of Coggon; four children, Dave (Vicky) LeClere of Coggon, Don (Sandra) LeClere of Marshall, Minn., Doug LeClere (Cindy Mormann) of Coggon, and Kim (Don) Smith of Monticello; ten grandchildren, Heather (Patrick) Strauch, Brad (Kate) LeClere, Lisa LeClere (fiancé, Clinton Bryan), Josh LeClere, Mike LeClere (fiancée, Samantha Fern), Dan (Leah) LeClere, Nick (Maddison) LeClere, Chris (Emily) LeClere, Derick Smith (fiancée, Beatriz Hernandez), and Brandon Smith; 18 great-grandchildren; brother, Harlan LeClere of Cedar Rapids; and sister, Beverly LeClere-Melcome of Hercules, Calif.
Dwight was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Marie LeClere.
A memorial fund in Dwight’s memory has been established.