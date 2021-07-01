ALBURNETTJune 21 at Prince of Peace
The Pirates hosted the Irish in a single game matchup taking the win easily 18-0 scoring 10 runs in the bottom of the third. Gavin Soukup got the start and pitched three innings with three strikeouts. Reed Stallman stole the show with a fantastic game with two hits, four RBI, two runs with a double and triple.
June 22 at Durant
A strong seventh inning comeback and a couple Pirate errors allowed the 2A Wildcats of Durant to steal one, scoring seven runs in the last inning for an 8-4 win. Hunter Caves went 3 for 4 with three hits, two runs, an RBI, one homerun and one stolen base. The Pirates did a bullpen by committee approach for the game with Caves, Rose and Oliver Burns getting some innings on the mound.
June 23 at New London
In order to be the best, you have to play the best, and that is what head coach Ryan Stensland has preached this season. New London is #9 ranked and 17-0 on the season. It was a battle for seven innings, but a walk off run given up by Caden Evans who came in relief of Stallman after he reached his 110-pitch count sealed the win for the home team 2-1.
Shane Neighbor provided the lone RBI with a blast out of the park in the top of the sixth inning that tied the game at 1-1. Stallman was exceptional on the mound pitching 6 2/3 innings giving up just two runs while striking out seven batters. An interesting fact, Stallman threw a no hitter in the loss with both of New London’s runs coming unearned.
Head Coach Ryan Stensland commented, “That was a tough loss, I thought we competed very well. We were in that game for the entire game on their home field.”
June 24 at Springville
The Pirates were back in the saddle, back in the conference action against a better than their record indicates Springville senior laden team with the good guys taking both games 7-2 and 11-1. Both games were nip and tuck until the later innings when Alburnett was able to break open the games in the later innings. In game one Kale Rose went 3 for 4 with two RBI and two doubles while also pitching 5 1/3 innings with six strikeouts.
Game two was a battle until the top of the sixth when the Pirates exploded for 10 runs to defeat the Orioles 11-1. Neighbor was the star of the game with two home runs, three hits, two runs, four RBI. One was a solo shot in the second giving the Pirates the lead and the other was a monster shot 3-run homerun to dead center in the top of the sixth inning.
CENTER POINT URBANAJune 22 at Marion
“Marion’s number one ranking is for good reason and it was on display.” Head coach Tyler Smith commented, “They came out and swung it well and put all the pressure on our pitching staff and our defense underperformed allowing 12 runs. Offensively we were unable to do much at the plate as we struck out 12 times.”
Give credit to a splendid pitching performance by the Indians junior pitcher Boede Rahe who struck out 12 and only allowed one walk. CPU seniors, Bennett McKee had two hits, a double and run scored and Grant Bryant contributed with the second CPU run with a single.
Game two the Indians came out on fire, scoring five runs in each of the first three innings and five more in the fifth off freshman pitcher Riley Schutte. Bryant had two more hits, with two runs and another RBI.
“Once again our pitching and defense didn’t battle or execute well enough and Marion’s lineup took full advantage, plating 20 runs. Our offense fought but in the end the deficit was too big,” said Smith.
June 24 at Vinton-Shellsburg
The Stormin Pointers traveled to Vinton for a double header ending their games for the week with a sweep and huge morale boost after a rough night at Marion. In game one senior Brody Grawe pitched a complete game shutout with nine strikeouts. CPU played small ball with nine of their 10 hits being singles.
“Grawe threw a 4-hit shutout and our defense played well behind him. Offensively we struggled a little bit when it came to timely hits but we found a way to scratch three runs across and that ended up being all we needed in this one,” commented Smith.
In game two the CPU offense came alive putting nine runs across in the first four innings and two more in the sixth to take an 11-6 win and sweep of the Vikings. Braylon Havel went 4 for 4 with three runs, two RBI and two stolen bases. Grawe had three hits, a triple and five RBI to lead the Pointers in the win.
This game was much different than the first as our offense exploded for 11 runs. However, defensively we allowed 5 unearned runs which kept this one closer than we would have liked. At the end of the day, we found a way to get a conference sweep on the road!
CENTRAL CITYThe Wildcats games on June 21 against Midland were canceled due to some nasty weather.
June 24 at Starmont
Central City’s struggles continued as they dropped a double header at Starmont 13-3 and 16-1. But in most losses this season there are always some bright spots which head coach Josh Van Amerongen likes. With such a young team the Wildcats just do not have the experience in their lineup like most opponents have.
Game one it was freshman Jayden Hansen who had five stolen bases, with two hits and two runs scored. The Wildcats started hitting the ball better spreading out eight singles throughout the game, but it was a four fun fourth and six run sixth inning that sealed the win for the home team.
In game two the Stars struck early and often scoring nine runs in the first and followed it up with four in the second and three more in the third which was enough to take. Hansen accounted for the lone Wildcat run in the loss. Hansen also had three more stolen bases giving him eight on the night.
NORTH LINNJune 21 vs Springville
North Linn took on Tri-Rivers conference rival Springville to start out their big seven-game week. Mason Bechen took to the mound and again looked solid going seven innings, giving up just three hits while striking out 12 in the 6-1 victory. The Lynx offense capitalized on some Oriole errors as they rallied in the fourth and fifth innings for six runs. Game 2 started out differently with the Orioles jumping out to a quick two-run lead. But as we have seen so many times this year, the Lynx answered with three runs of their own. After a rough first inning, starting pitcher Cael Bridgewater settled in to pick up the 8-3 win. Austin Hilmer and Trey McEnany led the way offensively with a pair of hits each.
Head Coach Travis Griffith said, “I thought the kids did a good job grinding away tonight on a night where we didn’t hit the ball very well. Hats off to Springville, they kept themselves in both games and refused to go away and that is a sign of a well-coached team.”
June 23 at Edgewood-Colesburg
North Linn traveled up to Edgewood and Lynx Ace Hilmer took the mound yet again. Hilmer threw five strong innings, giving up only two hits and one unearned run in the 8-3 victory. North Linn got out to an early lead and just continued to pressure the Vikings defense each inning and built on that lead. Jarin Peyton led the offensive effort going 3 for 4 with one RBI and Corbin Woods added a pair of hits as well.
The Lynx offense exploded in the second game as they jumped out to an early 11-1 lead and never looked back. Peyton continued his hot night with a couple more hits including his first homerun of the season and four more RBI. Hilmer, Bechen, and Sturbaum added a pair of hits each as well for North Linn. Gunner Vanourney went three strong innings to pick up the 16-4 victory for the Lynx.
Coach Griffith, “It was nice to see our bats get going again tonight. Jarin Peyton had a great night with 5 hits and our pitchers did a good job competing again on the mound.”
June 26 at home Lynx Classic Tournament
North Linn opened their tourney against Clayton Ridge. Ben Wheatley was a welcome sight for the Lynx fans as he returned from another injury and pitched 3 ⅓ innings to pick up the win. Hilmer again led the way as he went 2 for 2 with four stolen bases and one RBI. Hilmer continues to set the table for this young Lynx offense and has been on a tear offensively all season long. Woods and Cole Griffith came in to pitch 3 ⅔ strong innings in relief as North Linn won 7-2.
In Game 2 the Lynx took on hot hitting Northeast Gooselake. This was a crazy game from the very first inning until the last out. Gooselake took the early lead, but North Linn kept answering every rally with one of their own. After a three-run homerun in the fifth inning, the Lynx trailed 8-6. The Lynx immediately answered though as Vanourney led off with a single, Hilmer followed with an RBI double, and Griffith tied it up with a well-executed hit and run RBI single. The Lynx rallied again in the sixth inning behind a clutch RBI double by lone senior Sturbaum. The Lynx finished a wild night with an 11-8 win. Sturbaum led the offense with three hits and three more RBI.
“What a crazy day of baseball. Saturday tourneys can be rough at times, especially when it’s your sixth and seventh game of the week. Hats off to our pitchers for competing hard all day. I liked the fact that a couple young kids stepped up in big situations tonight due to injuries and kids not ready to play. Griffith had a nice night with a clutch RBI single and getting a big SAC bunt down in the sixth inning. Something his father never did in high school.” Coach Griffith.