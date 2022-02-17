All three schools who had members participate in their respective district tournaments had a wrestler(s) advance to the 2022 state tournament starting Thursday, February 17th at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
ALBURNETTThe Pirates started their week Feb. 8th, down at Wilton, at the Class 1A Regional Duals in hopes of making it back to the state team duals once again.
In order to do that, they would have to beat host school Wilton which they have a competitive recent history with. Let’s just say that with some help in the eyes of many in the stands, Wilton was able to take the dual and move onto state Wednesday.
Alburnett opened with a hard-fought dual against Sigourney-Keota. After going down early 24-0 after the first four matches, Alburnett knew it would take a complete team effort to win. And that is exactly what the Pirates did, taking nine of the last 10 matches.
In the win, Dawson Becker, Preston Klostermann, Blaine McGraw, Brody Neighbor and Carson Klostermann all recorded falls. Rowdy Neighbor, at 106, battled to a 4-2 decision win over Reanah Utterback.
Next up was a solid team from Wilton who they had just wrestling at sectionals where Wilton took home the team title. The Pirates finished second so you knew another battle was in store.
Starting at 195, the Pirates were down early again, 15-0 after three matches. At 106, Rowdy Neighbor lost a tough 8-4 match to McQuillen (revenge was in the future). Wilton won the next two matches. McGraw and Brody Neighbor posted pins. Also getting wins by fall were Carson Klostermann and Reece Klostermann. Gunnar Keeney won by a 10-0 major decision at 160.
Feb. 12 Districts at Cascade
Going into Districts, if you looked at the brackets, Alburnett probably had four qualifiers locked in, but knowing that anything can happen with any one of those four. Rowdy and Blaine were the two that were going to have to perform well to go.
Rowdy Neighbor, Brody Neighbor, Gunnar Keeney and Carson Klostermann all qualified for the state meet starting on Thursday in Des Moines. Also joining them is Preston Klostermann. Looking at who qualified, you will notice it is a family affair in Alburnett (a long-standing tradition) with two sets of brothers qualifying.
At 106, Rowdy Neighbor had to face off against Cascade’s Brock Morris in his first match, but was not able to get the win. Knowing this, he knew no matter who his next match was against he would have a battle ahead.
After a fall over Wilton’s McQuillen, who he had lost to the week before, Rowdy faced off against an unknown Erik Flores of Clayton Ridge. Flores had pinned McQuillen earlier in the day. Rowdy went out from the whistle and left no doubt who was going to win. Dominating the entire match, he secured the win with a pin in 4:49.
Rush said, “Rowdy did a phenomenal job of making adjustments from match to match. He wrestled some guys with different styles and made the appropriate adjustments in order to beat them.”
At 120, Preston Klostermann did a great job in his finals match. But fell to Wiltons Dusenberry 13-7. But due to his earlier win over Sam Cook from East Buc, and Cook’s win there was no need for a wrestle back, Preston moved onto state.
“We talked about and worked on making adjustments to help Preston become a better wrestler, and he did those things.” said head coach Clayton Rush.
Also, qualifying is Brody Neighbor at 126 and Carson Klostermann at 145. Both Pirates took home district titles with their first-place finishes.
“Brody and Carson continue to reach higher levels in their wrestling, and it is very fun to watch.” said Rush, “I am excited to see where they fit in at the state tournament.”
Gunnar Keeney will also return to state with his second-place finish. He easily handled Schaul from Maq Valley in his semi match winning 12-5. In his finals match he fell to one of the best in the state at 152, Gabe McGeough who has a 37-1 record.
“Gunnar did a great job against a tough opponent in his first match. He’s a better wrestler than he gives himself credit for, and he showed that by wrestling through some positions that helped him win that match.” said Rush
Coach Rush commented on his two wrestlers, Reece Klostermann and Blaine McGraw who were unable to move on.
With Reece, we kind of knew what we had on our hands. He had a really tough bracket, and being undersized like he is wasn’t going to help him. Like all year, he fought for every second he was on the mat. That in itself gets him the respect he does from his teammates and coaches.
Blaine’s results are a real heart breaker. He lost a tough first one and then bounced back with a win after that. In his true second match, he got that early takedown, but couldn’t quite find scoring opportunities after that. Blaine plays a huge role in changing this program into who we are now. We had some down years that he was part of, and he never one time had any quit in him. He’s the perfect example of work ethic, attitude, and leadership.
CENTER POINT-URBANACollin Hoskins will represent the Stormin’ Pointers at this year’s state tournament with his second-place finish at this year’s district tournament which was held at Maquoketa.
Going into the season Hoskins had multiple goals for a successful season. His first goal of 100 wins was achieved in his semifinal match against Cael Grell of Central DeWitt. He also did it with style, a 28 second pin.
His next goal was to qualify for the state tournament. After falling to a very tough Brady Ortner from Vinton-Shellsburg in his finals match, and due to his previous win over McGrell there would be no true second match and Hoskins qualified.
His final goal is to be wrestling on Saturday at state and to be standing on the podium Saturday night.
Head Coach Matt Grennan said about Hoskins, “Collin has a great attitude looking ahead to next week and is excited for the opportunity to complete. I have no doubt that Collin will represent our program and our school, just as he has done all year long.”
NORTH LINNFeb. 12 Districts at Cascade
The Lynx will advance two wrestlers to this year’s state tournament in Cael Bridgewater and Landen Helmrich.
At 138, Cael Bridgewater left no doubt on Saturday that he has a goal to accomplish. He achieved his 100th win and won by fall and his second win via a technical decision.
Bridgewater opened with a fall in only 47 seconds over Jake Hiland of Bellevue. He followed that up with a tech fall 15-0 over Bryce Radloff of MFL in the finals.
Also punching his ticket to state was Landen Helmrich at 182. Landen made easy work of both his opponents, winning each by fall. He opened with a fall in only 46 seconds over Maq Valley’s Schaul. In his finals match he pinned Levi Feldman of Beckam Catholic in 3:23.
Head Coach Brendan Schott commented on his two qualifiers, “The two wrestlers that we are sending to Des Moines are doing their best wrestling currently. That is always a good feeling as a coach.”
Both Blaine Baumgartner at 132 and Jarin Peyton at 160 fell one place shy of making a trip to state this year.
“Our two wrestlers that fell to the third-place match showed a lot of heart for them to continue to battle and finish with two falls earning them third place.” said Schott.
Commenting on the day’s results, Schott said, “As a coach in wrestling, you put your time, sweat, effort, and more into a season for individuals to achieve their goals. When a kid comes up short, it hurts your heart and you feel for them and you feel like it was you who did not achieve a goal. We are very fortunate to have really good kids at North Linn. And Blaine Baumgartner and Jarin Peyton are first class in my book.”
Schott would also like to thank your community for all of the support at the District Tournament. “We had a very large, incredible fan base there supporting our athletes. This was so positive to see in so many different ways that I believe is worth recognizing.”