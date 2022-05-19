Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Leona Stephenson
Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Leona Stephenson, 91, passed away Jan. 25, 2022, at her home in Brighton, Colo. A celebration of life service will be held May 28, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. in the Lynn Dunn Memorial building on the Linn County Fairgrounds in Central City. Reception will follow the service. Her remains will be buried in Lafayette Cemetery.
Betty was born June 8, 1930, at the family farm near Lafayette, Center Point, daughter of Spencer and Clista (Schmickle) Stephenson. Betty attended the country school near her home and graduated from Alburnett high school. She was active in sports and 4-H.
Betty attended Iowa State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in Home Economics. She was absent from graduation as she was on a ship going to England and Wales through the International Farm Youth Exchange Program. This was the beginning of yearly reunions that took her to places around the world making many friends. She never missed spending time with the IFYE organization and her friends.
After graduating, she taught in Williamsburg, then Colorado, in the Lakewood area and Gunnison. Betty then moved to Brighton, Colo. where she taught high school Home Economics for 32 years.
She pursued more education at the University of Colorado, where she got a master’s degree in Education, Psychology, and Counseling. Through the years, she served on many committees in her church, college and IFYE programs. After retiring from teaching, Betty worked with senior citizen programs. She won many awards for her accomplishments.
Betty took great pride in her yard, the church flower beds and especially her roses. She enjoyed time with her family and meeting her many nieces and nephews. Betty enjoyed golfing and it was special to golf with family. Betty was an outstanding person and made many new friends throughout the years. Her plan was to move back to Iowa, but God had another plan. Her family and friends mourn her passing, but know she is in a better place. Betty’s farewell words to us would have been, “I go in peace, and love one another.”
Betty is survived by her sister, Lois Martin of Marion; two brothers, Howard (Donna) Lea of Woodburne, Ore. and Harold (Donna Mae) of Center Point and 96 nieces and nephews. Betty was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Wayne and wife Kay of Georgia; brother-in-law, Loyd Martin of Marion and nephew, Chase Martin of Springville.
Memorials may be made to Linn County 4-H Youth Council Award Fund, 383 Collins Rd. NE, Ste. 201, Cedar Rapids, IA, 52402.