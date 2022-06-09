Eloyse J. Bockenstedt Lammers Diesburg went to be with the Lord Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Visitation was held Monday, June 6, 2022, at Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home in Manchester.
Mass of Christian Burial was held Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Prairieburg; Reverend Nick March officiated. Burial followed at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Prairieburg. Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Manchester was in charge of arrangements.
Eloyse was born Dec. 3, 1933, in Petersburg. She graduated from Immaculate Conception Academy for Girls in Dubuque May 30, 1951. She married Jerry Diesburg April 12, 1955 and six children were born to this union. They farmed in the Manchester and Central City areas for 22 years. She later worked at Lewis Systems in Monticello for 10 years, retiring in 1988. She took nurses aid courses and worked for Mercy Home Health in Cedar Rapids for 10 years.
Eloyse enjoyed reading, sewing comforters for babies, embroidery for friends and family and working on genealogy. She loved the Cubs and listened to their games since she was 12 years old. She watched sports news every day. Religion was especially important to Eloyse who was a Roman Catholic all her life. Eloyse will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Eloyse is survived by her children, Karen (Bruce) Gaines, Kathryn (Steve) LeClere, John Diesburg,
Tim (Tammy) Diesburg and Marty (Cheri) Diesburg; grandchildren, Laura (Eric) Weber, Michele (Jason) Hanson, Beth (Tom) Kluesner, and Brian (Jaime) LeClere, Nicole (Ron) Cihla and Jesse (Courtney) Sauer, Brad (Sarah) Diesburg and Sheri (Dustin Drtina) McKenna, Cody (Hadley Galbraith) Wood, Jillian (Eric) Wuestenberg and Austin Diesburg, Madison and Autumn Diesburg and Chris and Dylan Gaines; 29 great-grandchildren; sister, Olga Willenbring; brother, Ben (Inez) Lammers; her sister-in-law, Delores Stelken and many nieces and nephews.
Eloyse was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry; parents, Ben and Frances Lammers; daughter, Ann Frances Diesburg-Sauer; three sisters, Sedella, Sister Lucille and Sister Bernard and a brother, James.
Memorials can be directed to the Good Neighbor Home Employee Relations Committee.