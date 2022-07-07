I recently saw a tweet from Gretchen Felker-Martin that said, “The idea that a world ruled by women would be a kinder or gentler one is, in its own way, deeply misogynistic. Women are complete people. This entails a capacity for cruelty and an inability to cope with holding power over others without enacting violence and oppression.” My mind immediately went to two of England’s most interesting monarchs: Queen Mary and Queen Elizabeth I.
King Henry VIII turned all of England away from the Roman Catholic Church so he could divorce his wife and get remarried. He had a total of six wives whose fates are remembered in a dark, child-like song: “divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived.” Mary and Elizabeth were — fittingly — Henry’s daughters.
Mary Tudor was born in 1556 as the only child of King Henry VIII and his first wife, Katherine of Aragon, to survive past infancy. Henry was adamant about having a son but of Katherine’s six known pregnancies, none resulted in a healthy male heir. Henry’s obsession with having a son drove him to neglect Mary and reject Catholicism in England so he could convert the entire country to Protestant — just so he could divorce Katherine.
Elizabeth Tudor was born in 1533 to Henry and his second wife, Anne Boleyn (the first wife he had beheaded). Elizabeth, much like Mary, was never supposed to be queen. Henry and Anne had a son before Elizabeth, Edward, who took the throne until he died at age 15 in July 1553. When Anne was beheaded, Henry claimed Elizabeth was illegitimate and removed her from royal succession. Edward’s will declared his cousin Lady Jane Grey as his successor, but she only lasted nine days. In August 1553, Mary and Elizabeth returned to London together to reclaim the throne.
In Henry’s time ruling England, he had 81 people killed for heresy, but Mary took it up a notch.
Katherine was Catholic and raised Mary the same way; Henry converted the country before Elizabeth was born so she was raised Protestant. When Mary was queen, she called for the country to reclaim Catholicism; Protestants were forced to choose between exile, conversion or punishment. According to History.com, more than 300 Protestants were burned at the stake under Mary’s reign.
Elizabeth isn’t a saint either. Henry turned England from Catholic to Protestant, and Mary turned the country from Protestant to Catholic, so Elizabeth followed in her father and mother’s religious footsteps and reverted the country back to Protestant under the Church of England. One hundred eighty-nine men and women were killed for treason in their refusal to revert back to Protestant.
Queen Elizabeth took things another step further when her cousin Mary Stuart, Queen of Scotland, tried to claim Elizabeth’s throne. Elizabeth viewed her cousin as a threat and had her imprisoned for over 18 years. Mary Stuart’s imprisonment only ended when Elizabeth had her beheaded.
While it’s easy to look at all the male leaders in history and point fingers at their violence, dismissing the acts female rulers have committed paints a dishonest portrait of what people in power are capable of, regardless of gender.
Elizabeth I, however, is still my favorite monarch to study.