Erma Jean Van Alst, 84, of Central City, passed away Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha. A funeral service was held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at CRFirst Assembly Church, with Pastor Rick Gail officiating. The family greeted friends and family from 9 a.m. until the time of service. In agreement with her wishes, cremation took place after the service. A private family committal service will take place at a later date. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion is assisting the family.
Erma Jean was born Jan. 3, 1937, in Central City, one of three children to Leonard and Fern Iola (Madery) Meakins. She was a 1955 graduate of Central City High School. On Jan. 18, 1992, Erma Jean was united in marriage to Alva Eugene Van Alst. She was a switch board operator for the Central City Telephone Company and also worked for the Sutton family at the Linn County Newsletter. Erma Jean was employed for several years as a secretary for the Linn County Conservation Parks & Recreation Department. She was a member of CRFirst Assembly Church and loved reading the Bible and sharing scriptures with family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Erma Jean is survived and lovingly remembered by her husband of 29 years, Eugene “Gene” Van Alst of Central City; daughter, Jean Kay (Shae Jensma) Port of Parker, Colo.; stepson, Marcus A. (Celia) Van Alst of Central City; son-in-law, Greg Klocke of Fountain Hills, Ariz.; two grandchildren, Ashley Port of Aurora, Colo., and A.J. (Kylie) Wolfe of Scottsdale, Ariz.; three step-grandsons, Ashton Van Alst, Austin Van Alst, and Braxton Van Alst all of Central City; one great-granddaughter, Ava Rae Matheny of Aurora, Colo.; sister, Maxine Jamison of Ridgeway, S. C. and brother, Darwin Meakins of Germany.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Ken Allen Nielsen and daughter, Carol Marie Klocke.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Erma Jean’s memory may be made to CRFirst Assembly Church or the family to be designated at a later date.