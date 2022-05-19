Ethan Erik
Lilleberg
Ethan Erik Lilleberg was born May 21, 2001, in Cedar Rapids, son of Erik Lilleberg and Jeanna (Martin) Lilleberg. He was baptized into the Christian faith at Prairie Chapel UMC in Marion. In September of 2003, he moved to Atwater, Minn. where he grew up. He attended Atwater Cosmos Grove City high school and graduated from the deck of his home due to COVID quarantine protocols in May of 2020 then enlisted in the US Air Force. He graduated from Basic Military Training at Lackland AFB in San Antonio, Tex. with honors and went to Advanced Individualized Training in Air Traffic Control at Keesler AFB in Biloxi, Miss. He was planning to use the GI Bill to study at the University of Minnesota as a member of the Reserve Officer Training Corp, ultimately returning to the Air Force as an officer.
Ethan was a friend to many, a preeminent jokester, a hustler and a reader. To his family and friends, he may be known as Bubs, Herman, Lill or a myriad of other nicknames. Our favorite Ethan stories thus far have been the ones where he made people feel important and included. He was constantly dancing in the gray, pushing boundaries, skirting the rules and almost never getting in trouble for it. He was charismatic and loved to make people laugh.
Ethan’s first job was raising sweet corn with his siblings and cousins and selling it in town at the Cousins Corn stand. Through his high school years, he worked for Teal’s (deli — Spicer), Dairy Queen (Spicer), and Lilleberg Farms. He also made his money by selling 600 lbs. of gummy worms at school and Trump gear to his neighbors on Green Lake’s Crescent Beach. Ethan read everything. His favorite topics were military history, World War II, Abraham Lincoln and recent military autobiographies. He was the proud owner of a well-used library card.
Ethan, at different points in his life, was a wrestler, a baseball player, a golfer and a football player, but he settled on being a basketball player and a track star. One of his favorite things was open gym with the boys and picking up younger players who couldn’t drive yet because “the more, the merrier.” He enjoyed running the 800-meter and one-mile in track. His favorite training run of the year was from the high school to the Dairy Queen in Litchfield. He currently sits as the one-mile record holder at ACGC and was proud of the fact that he was beginning to turn in sub-5-minute miles. He was looking forward to running his senior season but COVID hit.
Do not mistake Ethan for an academic, but he was intelligent. He frustrated his parents, teachers and fellow students alike by not doing his homework, then scoring exceptionally well on tests. He was rarely actively listening, but usually ‘got’ the material being presented. He was also a member of the ACGC Math League, ACGC Knowledge Bowl, ACGC Band, ACGC Choir, Active Acres 4-H Club and St. John Lutheran Church youth group.
Ethan’s faith was of paramount importance to him. He was an active follower of Jesus Christ and strived to be better every day. He attended numerous church camps, lock-ins and Vacation Bible Schools over the years, and the National Lutheran Youth Gathering in Minneapolis in 2019. He made youth group the place younger kids wanted to be. We’ve been told that he was attending the church services and working with the Chaplain to bring more opportunities (like Bible studies) to base. Informally, he challenged and led fellow airmen and women to a deeper relationship with his Savior.
We take great comfort in the knowledge that we will see Ethan again one day. It will be a glorious reunion. Please make sure that you are in attendance. If you need more information on how to begin a personal relationship with Jesus Christ, please reach out. Nothing would make Ethan happier than knowing he has made a difference in your eternity.
He is survived by his parents; siblings, Lucas (Kelsey Sund) Lilleberg of Cedar Rapids, Nicole Lilleberg of Moorhead, Minn. and Hannah Lilleberg of Atwater, Minn.; grandparents, Stan and Barb Lilleberg of Atwater, Minn. and Stephen and Karen Martin of Springville; great-grandmother, Lois Martin of Marion and many aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and dear friends to cherish their memories of him.
Ethan was preceded in death by his uncle, Nickolas Glenn Lilleberg and cousin Chase Andrew Martin.
The family asks memorials in Ethan’s honor be made to a charity of your choosing or the TAPS organization (TAPS.org), a non-profit dedicated to supporting military families through the loss of their loved one. Any memorials directed to the family will be used to support youth access to activities within the Atwater Cosmos Grove City school district and St. John Lutheran Church in Atwater.