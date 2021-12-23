The three churches of Coggon established the Faith Mission Thrift Store in 2014 under now-President Joan Edmonds and Vice President Kathy Finger. Since 2014, the store has given over $150,000 to area organizations, including $1,000 to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

The Faith Mission Thrift Store continues to donate to area groups as a show of community support. You can help fund these donations by stopping by the store in Coggon on Fridays from 1 — 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. — noon.

