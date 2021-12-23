Neal Baty represented the Coggon Area Betterment Association; Gilbert Henley, Norman McGraw, Ron Boss represented the Coggon American Legion; Jamie Coleman represented the Coggon Fire and Rescue Department. The president of FMTS, Joan Edmonds, presented the $1,000 checks to each group.
Neal Baty presented the $1,000 check to Jim and Sharon Price representing the Coggon Historical Society, Dick Isaacson representing the Coggon Arts Council, and Don Gudenkauf representing the North Linn Boy Scouts of America.
Angie Gudenkauf of St. John Catholic Church, Judy Isaacson of Zion Presbyterian Church, and Pastor Sherri Andersen of the United Parish Church received the $1,000 checks from Barb Cook representing the Faith Mission Thrift Store.
The three churches of Coggon established the Faith Mission Thrift Store in 2014 under now-President Joan Edmonds and Vice President Kathy Finger. Since 2014, the store has given over $150,000 to area organizations, including $1,000 to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
The Faith Mission Thrift Store continues to donate to area groups as a show of community support. You can help fund these donations by stopping by the store in Coggon on Fridays from 1 — 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. — noon.