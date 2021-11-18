Faith Mission Thrift Store donates to area causes Nov 18, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Buy Now On behalf of Operation Santa Claus, Kathy Swift, Jane Murphy and JoEllen Holtorf accept the generous donation from Faith Mission Thrift Store’s Joan Edmonds. Jim Oberbroeckling • Contributed Photo Buy Now Delaware County HACAP Coordinator Deb Hamblin (left) accepted the donation from Jim Oberbroeckling with Faith Mission Thrift Store. Jim Oberbroeckling • Contributed Photo Buy Now Jim Oberbroeckling (left) gave Good Neighbor Society’s Paris Schaul their $500 donation for Christmas gifts for residents. Jim Oberbroeckling • Contributed Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Faith Mission Thrift Store in Coggon has a strong history of donating their earnings to notable charities and causes.Recently, they were able to give $500 to Operation Santa Claus, Hawkeye Area Community Action Program (HACAP) of Delaware County, and the Good Neighbor Society in Manchester. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Linn News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesAnamosa football: Eight Raiders earn All-District honorsLisbon presents “Rehearsal for Murder”Midland/Springville football: Menster, DeMean named first-team All-District 5Alburnett Historical Society retains memories of beloved localRibbon cutting held for simulation centerSpringville volleyball - Class 1A state championship: Team of destinyNew police sergeant namedNew NHS members inductedA mandate against mandatesRaiders excited for comedic production Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.