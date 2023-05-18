lnl-05182023-nws-fmts-first-quarter-donation
Donations Director Latha Bildstein presents North Linn instructor Trent Benesh with a donation of $3,000 for the North Linn art room May 4. The donation will go toward a new camera that can take videos and photos for students’ art projects and interests.

 Contributed Photo

The Faith Mission Thrift Store (FMTS) in Coggon completed its 2023 first-quarter donations of nearly $9,000 to local organizations. Thanks to individuals who clean out their closets and donate their items to FMTS, the store continues paying it forward in the community.

This quarter, the North Linn High School Art Room received a $3,000 donation to help fund a camera.

