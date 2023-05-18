Donations Director Latha Bildstein presents North Linn instructor Trent Benesh with a donation of $3,000 for the North Linn art room May 4. The donation will go toward a new camera that can take videos and photos for students’ art projects and interests.
The Faith Mission Thrift Store (FMTS) in Coggon completed its 2023 first-quarter donations of nearly $9,000 to local organizations. Thanks to individuals who clean out their closets and donate their items to FMTS, the store continues paying it forward in the community.
This quarter, the North Linn High School Art Room received a $3,000 donation to help fund a camera.
“This is huge for the education of the students,” said visual aArt technology integrationist instructor Trent Benesh.
Approximately 50 students per year are involved in the art program. The camera for the classroom will give students the creative ability to do both photography and film and include digital drawings with an Apple iPad. Many students have art requirements to enter college, and this technology will help with their digital portfolio or personal interest.
Other donation recipients for the first quarter of 2023 include:
• Camp Wapsie Easter Egg Hunt, $50 and gift baskets and prizes
• Central City Legion, $500
• Coggon cemetery, $500
• Coggon Legion, $500
• Coggon Main Street flower planter, $200
• Coggon Meals on Wheels, $500
• Coggon Ministerial Association, $500
• Iowa Hemophilia $100
• Mt. Olivet Cemetery, $500
• Ryan Legion, $500
• Troy Mills Fireworks, $500
• Troy Mills Legion, $500
• Walker Legion, $500
• Walker Pickle Days, $500
The FMTS is taking donations of gently used items. Please drop them off at the storage shed at the north end of the building. The FMTS is located at the Coggon Center, 408 E. Linn St., and is open Friday from 12:30–5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.