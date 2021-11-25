Fall Cross Country All-State Honors Nov 25, 2021 23 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Buy Now Eli Larson Center Point Urbana All-State (Class 3A) Elite All-State (All Classes) Buy Now Meghan Wheatley North Linn Class 1A All-State Buy Now Kora Katcher Center Point Urbana Class 3A All-State Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Linn News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesTaste: Alger’s Pizza Palace celebrates 35 years in businessSpringville volleyball wrap-up: One to rememberBetween the lines: First in the 1,000-1,000 club?Kelly GenskowSpringville football: Wilt, Menster earns All-State honorsRunning Raider Marathon Club: Life lessons through runningAnamosa baseball: Wilt commits to KirkwoodSpringville volleyball: Howard, Matus, Wilson earn All-State honorsDisappointment at the DomeJoan Nicholson Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.