The 2021 fall sports season was a record-breaking year for some of our area teams.
Listed below are some of our teams and individual student athletes who went above and beyond this season adding their names to their respective schools’ record books. Congrats to all!
Center Point-Urbana Cross CountryAthlete Time Meet
Sydney McCormick 21:42 Dick Pollitt Invite (Freshman Record)
Sydney McCormick 21:06 Heartland @ Central (Freshman Record)
Emma Wilkerson 21:37 Heartland @ Central (Sophomore Record)
Kora Katcher 1 9:34 Heartland @ Central (Senior Record)
Kora Katcher 19:26 CPU Meet (Senior Record)
Kora Katcher 19:50 Jesup (Senior Record)
Kora Katcher 18:56 West Delaware (Senior Record)
Carter Easton 19:10 Dick Pollitt Invite (Freshman Record)
Eli Larson 16:17 Dick Pollitt Invite (Senior Record)
Eli Larson 15:54 Monticello (Senior Record)
Eli Larson 15:36 Steve Johnson (Senior Record)
Eli Larson 15:57 West Delaware (Senior Record)c
Eli Larson 16:00 Heartland (Senior Record)
Eli Larson 15:52 Wamac (Senior Record)
Eli Larson 16:02 State Qualifier (Senior Record)
Eli Larson 15:44 State (Senior Record)
North Linn FootballPass Completions: Tate Haughenbury — 137 (old – 132, Logan Novak)
Pass Completion %: Tate Haughenbury — 62.3% (old – 55%, Logan Novak)
Receptions: Austin Hilmer — 60 (old – 53, Ryan Miller)
Reception Yards: Austin Hilmer — 842, (old – 687, Ben Wolff)
Longest Punt: Landon Miller- 74 (old – 68, Matt Holub)
Punt Average: Landon Miller- 39.9 (old – 39.5, Matt Holub and Wayne Strang)
Team Win %: .900 (old – .889 1972 and 1995)
Offense Point Average: 34.9 (old – 33.9, 1993)
Total Points: 349 (old – 1993)
North Linn Cross CountryMeghan Wheatley: 5K School Record 19:13
North Linn VolleyballMost points scored in season: 322 – Chloe Van Etten (old – 295 – Sheri Balster, 1990)
Most Digs in season: 421 – Evalyn Robinson (old – 352 – Audrey Moenk, 1992)
Most successful attacks season: 685 – Chole (old – 648 – Krista Moenk, 1992)
Most kills: 296 – Chloe Van Etten (old-Krista 1992)
Kill Efficiency (min. 100): 0.289 – Chloe Van Etten (old – .262 – Krista Moenk, 1992)
Most points scored: 1051 – Chloe Van Etten 2018-21 (old – 719 – Elle Ware, 17-20)
Most Successful serves: 904 – Chloe Van Etten 18-21 (old – 639 – Morgan Boer, 13-15)
Best Serve %: 0.953 – Chole Van Etten 18-21 (old – .946 – Morgan Boer, 13-15)
Most Digs: 845 – Jill Smith 18-21 (old – 446 – Morgan Boer, 13-15)
Most Successful attacks: 2,170 – Chole Van Etten 18-21 (old – 1597 – Elle Ware, 17-20)
Most Kills: 915 – Chloe Van Etten 18-21 (old – 585 – Elle Ware, 17-20)
Kill Efficiency: .213 – Chloe Van Etten 18-21 (old – .262 – Morgan Boer, 13-15)
Central City VolleyballAces — Team — 2021: 198
Assists — Team — 2021: 802
Assists — Season — Isabelle Whitson: 2021: 513
Digs — Team — 2021: 1489
Digs — Match — Bailee Weber: 2021: 39
Kills — Team — 2021: 854
Kills — Match — Sara Reid: 2021: 23
Kills — Season — Sara Reid: 2021: 271
Kills — Career — Sara Reid: 18-21: 575