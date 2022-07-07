The Freedom Rock dedication took place Sunday, June 26, right inside the front gates of the fairground. This view of the rock honors Paul Tibbets Jr. who dropped the first of two atomic bombs on Hiroshima, Japan, on August 6, 1945.
Linn County was the final county to receive its Freedom Rock, but the reveal was worth the wait! This side portrays Robert Naughton embracing his wife Peggy when he returned from service. Robert was held captive for over 2,000 days during his service in Vietnam.
Chanelle Helle • Staff Photo
Tractors lined one of the paths through the fairgrounds to remember Stephen Martin of Springville.
Amanda Halvorson • Contributed Photo
There’s nothing quite like the food at a fair!
Amanda Halvorson • Contributed Photo
The rides and games at the fair drew visitors of all ages!
Amanda Halvorson • Contributed Photo
From June 22-26, Central City hosted the annual Linn County Fair. Visitors from across the state traveled to see musical acts like Rodney Atkins and Mitchell Tenpenny, participate in the 4H and FFA events, and see all the vendors and activities available at the fairgrounds.
For 4H and FFA competition results, make sure to check out the July 21 issue of Linn News.
On Sunday, June 26, the Linn County Freedom Rock was dedicated in a celebration hosted by 98.1 KHAK radio host Bob James. Just inside the fairgrounds entrance stands the final of 99 Freedom Rocks across every county in Iowa. Ray “Bubba” Sorenson II began the Freedom Rock Tour eight years ago when he first painted a boulder to honor veterans in each county. Linn County’s Freedom Rock commemorates Salvatore Giunta, Mancil Root, Charles Clark, Paul Tibbets Jr. and Robert Naughton.