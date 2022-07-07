From June 22-26, Central City hosted the annual Linn County Fair. Visitors from across the state traveled to see musical acts like Rodney Atkins and Mitchell Tenpenny, participate in the 4H and FFA events, and see all the vendors and activities available at the fairgrounds.

For 4H and FFA competition results, make sure to check out the July 21 issue of Linn News.

On Sunday, June 26, the Linn County Freedom Rock was dedicated in a celebration hosted by 98.1 KHAK radio host Bob James. Just inside the fairgrounds entrance stands the final of 99 Freedom Rocks across every county in Iowa. Ray “Bubba” Sorenson II began the Freedom Rock Tour eight years ago when he first painted a boulder to honor veterans in each county. Linn County’s Freedom Rock commemorates Salvatore Giunta, Mancil Root, Charles Clark, Paul Tibbets Jr. and Robert Naughton.

Recommended for you