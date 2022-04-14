The Marriott Hotel in Cedar Rapids welcomed over 200 guests to the Alburnett Community School District Foundation’s 13th Annual Gala on March 23. After two years of canceling and rescheduling due to COVID concerns, the community was able to gather for a night of games, auctions and raffles.
“Not having the gala after two years and being able to get together was huge,” said Alburnett Foundation President Susan Gehring. “Everyone was happy to get out and see each other again.”
Attendees adhered to the “Feathers, furs, and flannel” theme and colored the Marriott ballroom with checkered shirts — and a bit of feathers and fur. Guests were able to take part in fun “Minute to Win It” games, as well as silent and live auctions filled with donations from area businesses, individuals and organizations.
Amidst the activities of the night, the Horizon Award was presented to three people nominated by residents and neighbors for going above and beyond in their efforts to help the community continue to prosper. The award winners were decided in time for the 2020 gala (canceled due to COVID) so their declaration is long overdue.
Congratulations to the most recent Horizon Award recipients: Jeff Christopherson, Tanya Keeney, and Susan Gehring.
The Alburnett Community School District Foundation raised thousands of dollars to fund scholarships, school projects, community projects, and much more. Their goal since their formation in 2002 has been to “enrich the quality of life for the greater community.” Their past projects have included park improvements and updates for the fire department. To stay up to date with future projects and fundraisers, check out their Facebook page or visit alburnettfoundation.com.