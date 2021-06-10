The Friends of the Center Point Library annual used book sale will be Friday June 11, 3 – 7 p.m. and Saturday June 12, 9 a.m. — 1:30 p.m. in the library community room. Hardcovers are $1, paperbacks are .50 cents and children’s books .25 cents. There will be a special sale of books and collectibles belonging to Center Point “cat lady” and Library benefactor the late Marilyn Andersen.
