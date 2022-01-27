ALBURNETTJan-17 vs North Linn (37-79)
The Pirates opened the week on Jan. 17 at home hosting the Lynx from North Linn. Ally Olmstead got the Pirates on the board midway through the first. Savannah Caves also got off to a nice start for the Pirates, but after one they trailed 6-20. Alburnett struggled against North Linns defense for most of the night. Unforced errors and turnovers were the deciding factor in the Pirates loss.
Caves led the Pirates with 14 points. Bree Eschen led with six assists and two steals. Ally Olmstead had a team high 11 rebounds. Lacey Neighbor contributed with five rebounds and four points and Hailey Carolan had five points along with three rebounds and three assists.
Jan-18 at Central City (43-65)
The following night the Pirates played at Central City. The Pirates played much better but were unable to get the road win losing 43-65. Olmstead had another good night with a team high 20 points and 11 rebounds.
After one the Pirates trailed 9-17, they came back in the second with 12 points trailing at the half 31-33. Central City controlled the second half, not allowing the Pirates to get into double figure points in the last two quarters for the 65-43 win.
Neighbor contributed with 11 points, six rebounds and three assists. Caves had five points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals. Bree Eschen had four points, Isabelle Graubard three.
Jan-21 at Springville (46-80)
The Pirates ended their rough week at the 16-1 Orioles from Springville falling 46-80. The offense played a good game scoring in double figures three of the four quarters, but Springville’s potent offense gave the Pirates defense fits.
The Pirates came out and played a real nice first quarter trailing by only one point after one 12-13. Springville turned it on in the second outscoring Alburnett 20-9 for a 33-21 lead at the half.
The second half Alburnett played well but were unable to contain the Orioles offense and after three they trailed 57-31 eventually falling 46-80.
Olmstead led the pirates once again with 16 points, Hailey Carolan contributed with 12 and a team high 13 rebounds along with one block. Caves had 13 points and a team high four assists. Ava Armon had two points along with one rebound, one assist and two steals to lead the team. Bree Eschen had three points, two rebounds and two assists.
CENTRAL CITYJan-17 vs Dunkerton (58-31)
Central City was able to hit the reset button and get back on the winning track. After a disappointing loss to Springville, they met up with Dunkerton on Monday evening. Their offense and defense were executed very well. Sara Reid put up 27 points in the Dunkerton game while Bailee Weber got 15 points.
Individual stats: points – Sara Reid 27, Bailee Weber 15, Natalie Noonan seven, Brylea Brooks five, Isabell Whitson three, Hannah Kramer one; assists – Lucy Smith, Bailee Weber three, Natalie Noonan, Isabell Whitson two, Sara Reid, Lexi Hennick, Hannah Kramer one; rebounds – Natalie Noonan, Sara Reid seven, Brylea Brooks six, Bailee Weber five, Hannah Kramer three, Lexi Hennick two, Lucy Smith one; steals – Sara Reid five, Natalie Noonan three, Lucy Smith, Lexi Hennick two, Bailee Weber, Isabell Whitson, Brylea Brooks one.
Jan-18 vs Alburnett (65-43)
The Alburnett game on Tuesday was more of the same for Central City. Great teamwork and unselfish play by the girls helped them cruise to a 65-43 win over Tri-Rivers West rival Alburnett.
Central City was able to make 7/9 three-pointers and had a great run with transition points, and points in the paint. Sophomore, Bailee Weber had a career high of 30 points and seven rebounds. Sara Reid had yet another double double game of 11 points and 12 rebounds. Natalie Noonan and Brylea Brooks brought in eight points apiece.
Head coach Al Fear stated, “We were able to control the number of turnovers from 30 on Friday at Springville to 17 on Monday evening and then down to 11 on Tuesday night against Alburnett. Natalie Noonan continues to impress with her determination and rebounding.”
Individual stats: points – Bailee Weber 30, Sara Reid 11, Brylea Brooks, Natalie Noonan eight, Hannah Kramer, Lucy Smith four; assists – Natalie Noonan five, Bailee Weber, Sara Reid three, Hannah Kramer one; rebounds – Sara Reid 12, Bailee weber seven, Brylea Brooks six, Natalie Noonan five, Hannah Kramer three, Isabell Whitson one; steals – Natalie Noonan, Bailee Weber three, Sara Reid two; blocks – Sara Reid two.
CENTER POINT-URBANAJan-17 vs. Benton (38-41)
CPU hosted a very strong 11-3 team from Benton on Jan. 17 falling just short for their second loss of the season. The Bobcats came out strong in the first quarter scoring 16 points to CPU’s 10 for the lead after one. CPU battled back in the second staying basket for basket with Benton trailing 20-25 at the half.
Both teams came out after the break and played well in the third with Benton holding the slight advantage 12-10 and a 37-30 lead heading into the fourth. The fourth quarter was low scoring with CPU holding Benton to only four points to their eight, but just could not seal the win.
Individual stats: points – Ryley Goebel 23, Nicole Rick 10, Tayler Reaves, Kor Katcher two, Ryanne Hansen one; assists – Laine Hadsall two, Tayler Reaves, Kora Katcher, Alivia Sweeney, Ryanne Hansen, Mya Hillers one; — rebounds – Ryley Goebel eight, Mya Hillers seven, Ryanne Hansen four, Tayler Reaves, Addy Tupa, Nicole Rick one; steals – Ryley Goebel three, Ryanne Hansen two, Tayler Reaves, Kora Katcher, Addy Tupa, Laine Hadsall one; blocks – Ryley Goebel two.
Jan-20 vs. Vinton Shellsburg (38-49)
Center Point-Urbana got off to a great start against Vinton-Shellsburg going up 10-0, but CPU put them in the bonus in the first quarter which kept the Viking around in the game. After one CPU led 12-8. Vinton-Shellsburg had a nice run in the second, and CPU was unable to put the ball in the hoop, missing open shots and forcing too many others. At the half CPU trailed 23-28.
CPU struggled defensively which didn’t help their offensive flow in the second half. Going into the fourth quarter CPU trailed 30-33. Vinton’s bigs gave CPU fits and inconsistent team play resulted in a 38-49 loss.
“The length they had gave us problems and we did a poor job of adjusting.” Head coach Philip Klett said. “We must do a better job of creating shots for each other and not just take contested tough shots.”
Jan-21 at South Tama (57-10)
Center Point-Urbana got back into their groove on Jan. 21 when they traveled over to South Tama bringing home a much-needed win.
Tayler Reaves got CPU started off on the right foot with a deep three to start the game. Ryley Goebel continued her outstanding season when she got a steal and drove the length of the court for a layup giving CPU an early lead. The Pointers struggled a bit getting their offense going, missing some easy shots, but their non-stop pressure defense helped them take an early 9-0 lead.
CPU was able to get their offense going in the middle of the first extending their lead to 17-2 after one quarter. They continued playing well on offense in the second and their defense was outstanding only allowing South Tame four first half points taking a 44-4 lead into the half.
The second saw a lot of subs enter the game getting some much-needed playing time which will benefit them come postseason play. VPU ran away with the game 57-10.
Stats were not available in time for production.
NORTH LINNJan-17 at Alburnett (79-37)
Kamryn Kurt got the Lynx off to a great start in their Tri-Rivers West showdown with rival Alburnett on Jan. 17 with an early three pointer. Skylar Benesh drained a three giving North Linn an early 9-2 lead.
North Linn’s non-stop pressure defense gave Alburnett fits all night creating steals and unforced turnovers. After one quarter the Lynx held a comfortable 20-6 lead.
Coming out in the second the Lynx came out quick scoring the first nine points causing Alburnett to call an early timeout trailing 29-6 with a little over five minutes left in the half.
North Linn pulled away in the second half with their pressure defense and aggressive play on the offense to take the win 79-37.
Kamryn Kurt led the Lynx with 25 points going 3-5 from three-point range. Macy Boge had 10 points and a team high five assists and eight of the Lynx 27 steals. Chloe VanEtten had a team high four rebounds along with nine points. Rounding out the scoring were Molly Boge with 13, Ellie Flanagan eight, Skylar Benesh seven, Ella Ries, Allie Haughenbury and Teagan Liebe each had two. Elise Ware rounded out the scoring with one point.
Jan-18 vs Starmont (68-9)
The Lynx continued their dominance the following night with a 68-9 win over the Stars from Starmont in front of their home crowd.
Kurt had another excellent night leading the Lynx in points with 21. She also had six rebounds, six assists and five steals. Macy Boge contributed with 12 points and a team high eight steals. Molly Boge had 10 points. Ellie Flanagan had six rebounds, six assists and four points. VanEtten and Kinzie Bridgewater each had five points and Elise Ware contributed with two.
Jan-21 at Maquoketa Valley (68-24)
The Lynx rounded out their busy week on Jan. 21 up at Delhi handing the Wildcats their seventh loss of the season with a 68-31 win.
As she did in the first two games of the week Kurt led the offense with 21 points. North Linn dominated the first half outscoring the Wildcats 34-14. They continued their dominance in the second half with their full court pressure defense not giving MV and breathing room to run their offense only allowing 17 second half points.
Individual stats: points – Kamryn Kurt 21, Molly Boge 18, Macy Boge 10, Ellie Flanagan nine, Ella Ries eight, Chole Vanetten two; assists – Elise Ware five, Macy Boge, Ellie Flanagan four, Kamryn Kurt, Skylar Benesh three, Chloe VanEtten, Molly Boge one; rebounds – Chloe VanEtten, Molly Boge, Ellie Flanagan, Elise Ware two, Macy Boge, Kamryn Kurt, Skylar Benesh, Ella Ries, Allie Haughenbury one; steals – Macy Boge eight, Kamryn Kurt four, Molly Boge, Elise Ware three, Ellie Flanagan, Caitlin Benesh two, Chloe VanEtten, Skylar Benesh, Kenzie Bridgewater one.“Our kids did a great job through a busy week of coming ready to compete each game. I thought our energy was high on the defensive end in all 3 games, especially early on in the games where we were able to create turnovers and control the tempo of the game. We finished off the week with a great performance at both ends of the floor at Maquoketa Valley, hitting 16 3’s on the night.”